The Challenge rumors: Double Agents star tricked castmate into thinking he was joining Season 37 cast

As The Challenge Season 37 rumors continue about the new season’s cast members, at least a few fan favorites aren’t expected to appear on MTV’s show.

That includes multiple-time winners Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann, who haven’t been mentioned as part of the cast on a continuously-updated forum thread.

However, the latter of those stars decided to fool someone who is preparing for Season 37 with a sneaky plan to see if he’d reveal some information he was given.

Spoilers will follow here with potential rumors about several cast members who are going to appear on The Challenge Season 37.

Double Agents star was rumored Season 37 replacement

Previous rumors about the Season 37 cast indicated that former Survivor star and two-time competitor Jay Starrett was dismissed from the show’s cast. The speculative reason for Jay’s departure was due to breaking quarantine protocol, which has not been officially confirmed yet.

Once that happened, some new rumors began to surface about Jay’s replacement. It was rumored to be none other than two-time champion Wes Bergmann, making his return after he previously announced he would not be available for Season 37.

It turns out that was all Wes doing a bit of behind-the-scenes trickery, though. According to Wes during a video on his subscriber-based Patreon account, he set it up to fool one of his Double Agents castmates to see if he was a “mole.”

Several months ago, Wes Bergmann announced he wouldn’t be able to return for The Challenge Season 37, due to another project he was going to be involved in. However, he continues to discuss the show on social media, and through a subscriber-based Patreon account where he recaps and reviews episodes.

The two-time champion also hosted an Instagram Live session recently where he talked to some of his former castmates, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Nehemiah Clark, Kailah Casillas, and Heather Cooke. During that, he brought up the All Stars season, which most likely, Wes can appear on in the future. However, fans would love to see him continue on the regular seasons.

Who was The Challenge mole that Wes exposed?

Several insider accounts about The Challenge on social media brought up what Wes discussed in his recent Patreon video. According to @jaychallenge._, the mole was Wes’s Challenge rival, Josh Martinez.

The @jaychallenge.__ account posted on Instagram (below) that Wes said he called up Josh from “a dark room and told him he was quarantined and 5 mins later all the spoiler pages said Wes was on next season.”

So basically, Wes convinced Josh he was quarantining as one of the cast members, even though he actually wasn’t. According to Wes, Josh eventually realized Wes was “trolling him” and texted “f**k you” before handing his cellphone over to production.

Based on comments from others on that IG post, Josh may have been leaking spoilers for The Challenge for several seasons, which is why some of the speculative cast lists showed up so quickly. Like most rumors, fans should take this with a grain of salt, but the insider accounts seem to have a good bit of insight before new episodes even air on MTV.

Josh has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge since the War of the Worlds season in 2019. The former Big Brother 19 winner has been a polarizing cast member, with a fair share of fans seeming not to want him to return. However, he’s also shown he makes for some entertaining television, which is probably why he keeps getting invited back.

Based on other cast rumors, the man who loved to instigate him during Double Agents, Devin Walker, is also expected to return. That could make for some interesting situations when Season 37 arrives, as long as both competitors remain part of the cast.

The Challenge: Double Agents finale airs Wednesday, April 21 at 8/7c on MTV.