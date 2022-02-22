The Challenge rumors: Big Brother star says she’s glad she turned down CBS’ Challenge show

Cast members from Big Brother 22 introduce themselves ahead of All Stars season. Pic credit: Big Brother/YouTube

The Challenge rumors have started circulating about which CBS cast members will appear on an upcoming spinoff show with the working title, The Challenge: CBS.

The unique show will feature Challenge-like competitions but only feature cast members who appeared in CBS reality TV shows, including Amazing Race, Survivor, Love Island, and Big Brother.

At least one cast member may be confirmed, and there may be a familiar face from recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge appearing on the show.

However, at least one Big Brother star recently tweeted she’s happy she turned down the opportunity to appear on the show after seeing who is in the cast.

Big Brother star says she’s glad she turned down CBS’ Challenge show

As Monsters & Critics reported, a rumored cast list for The Challenge: CBS features names of CBS reality TV stars who received calls so far to compete on the new show.

One of the names that popped up as having declined to appear on the show is Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina. Janelle took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts regarding what she’s seen or heard as far as the cast members for the new CBS show.

“Hearing about the people being selected for The Challenge CBS I’m so glad I said no,” Janelle tweeted on Monday.

Janelle Pierzina appeared in multiple seasons of CBS Big Brother, beginning with Season 6. She returned for Season 7 and Season 14. Janelle also competed in Season 22, aka Big Brother: All-Stars 2, in 2020.

Janelle tweeted about potential alliances for new show

Based on another tweet that Janelle fired off, cast members for The Challenge: CBS have already been calling around to get alliances started.

In her second tweet about the show, she said it was “the same people that ruined All Stars,” and she hopes they’re the first ones to get eliminated from The Challenge: CBS.

In August 2020, Monsters & Critics reported about Big Brother 22 pre-game alliances rumored to be in the works before the season started. Among the cast members involved in the chatter was Josh Martinez, a former winner of the show, who is now a Challenge regular.

However, Josh never appeared on Big Brother 22 due to testing positive for COVID-19. Still, he tweeted that he talked with Christmas Abbott, Tyler Crispen, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Ironically, rumors suggest he received a call for The Challenge: CBS, which could mean he’s already working on some pre-game alliances for the new show. One alliance that took shape during the Big Brother 22 season was The Committee. Among its members were Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Christmas Abbott.

Nicole and Christmas may have also received calls to appear on The Challenge: CBS, while a rumored list says Cody is unlikely to appear. However, as of this report, there isn’t a confirmed cast list for the upcoming show, so it’s all still speculation.

The Challenge: CBS premiere date is TBA for CBS.