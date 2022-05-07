The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore blasts recent casts for letting Bananas and CT ‘walk away with’ wins

Paulie Calafiore competes during a season of MTV’s The Challenge. Pic credit: Paramount+

Paulie Calafiore, a two-time finalist on The Challenge, recently addressed the lack of competition on recent seasons of MTV’s show as he called out a fan’s comment tagging him.

In that comment, the online critic suggested that Paulie ruined at least one previous season by creating Johnny Bananas’ elimination early in the season.

However, Paulie said casts in recent seasons have basically been making it easy for Bananas and fellow champion, Chris “CT” Tamburello, to win.

Paulie responds to online critic about The Challenge

With MTV’s The Challenge, viewers have some cast members they love and others they love to hate on the show. For one fan who tweeted and tagged Paulie Calafiore and The Challenge, it appears they prefer seeing Johnny Bananas, a seven-time winner of the show.

However, the fan said that Paulie robbed at least one season of its entertainment value by leading to Bananas’ early elimination. Paulie’s critic added if they never saw him on The Challenge again, “it will be too soon.”

That brought a response from Paulie in which he questioned the quality of competitors in the recent seasons, suggesting they allowed guys like Bananas or CT to get easy wins.

“So you prefer the past 3 seasons where the cast bends over backwards to help Johnny & CT make finals so they can just easily walk away with it. The competitors suck. Period. Keep complaining about how you wish it was how it used to be. I don’t fit in with the kumbaya bs anyway,” Paulie told the fan.

Bananas last won The Challenge: Total Madness season and then took off two seasons. Those seasons featured CT Tamburello, who managed to stay out of eliminations for the most part and reach the finals, where he outperformed the rest of the cast.

Another fan tweeted to Paulie, indicating they “can’t even hate” on Paulie’s game, saying it was just a fact that he was always up against their favorite cast members.

“You’re one of the strongest all around challengers even if we’re being honest,” the fan tweeted.

“Appreciate you being honest. Sorry for coming for your fav… he just has too good a win percentage in finals to let him get there and too good a social game to let him have time to build an army 💪🏼,” Paulie replied in his retweet of the fan.

Paulie and Cara Maria could return for Season 38

Based on online rumors, Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello were amongst the potential cast members who got calls to appear in The Challenge Season 38.

If they were to return to the show, it would be their first appearance since War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. The duo reached the final in that season, alongside castmates Kam Williams and Zach Nichols as part of Team USA.

They ultimately lost to Team UK, including Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and two Americans: CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley.

CT had initially been an option for the Americans to choose for their team, but they opted for the reigning WOTW champion Turbo instead. Jordan originally started on Team USA, only to switch over to the other team after winning an elimination, which was part of the twist for that season.

The decision to switch was one Jordan made after his girlfriend Tori Deal did the same, due to their teammates on Team USA targeting them for eliminations.

Ironically, that was the same season when Paulie shook Johnny Bananas’s hand and promised he wouldn’t betray him, only to do so later by sending him into elimination.

With the speculation that everyone imaginable got calls for Season 38 and Bananas hinting at his return to the MTV show, things could get interesting if Paulie and Cara also make it into the cast.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.