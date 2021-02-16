The Challenge OGs spoilers: More competitors revealed as eliminated from spinoff season

The Challenge OGs spinoff, starring Mark Long, is currently filming episodes. Pic credit: CBS

The Challenge OGs show is currently filming, with many competitors from the past, and several from the present, appearing on the spinoff season.

Based on ongoing spoilers for the show, three more competitors have now exited the show, presumably due to elimination.

They include two females and one male competitor, with several of them well-known stars from the earliest days of MTV’s The Real World series.

While these aren’t confirmed eliminations, keep in mind spoilers may follow in this report for the upcoming OGs spinoff season.

The Challenge OGs: More competitors rumored as eliminated

A new spinoff for The Challenge featuring older stars from the series is currently being filmed in Argentina. Several competitors have now been eliminated, most likely in a similar style to eliminations in recent seasons.

Over the past several weeks, The Challenge OGs spoilers have started to arrive, indicating that specific cast members may have left the show due to being disqualified, leaving on their own, or through elimination events.

On Tuesday, @thechallengeseason36 Instagram shared some new cast elimination spoilers (below). Male competitor Syrus Yarbrough was revealed in a separate post, while two female castmates, Beth Stolarczyk and Arissa Hill, are shown in the spoiler post below.

Syrus is amongst longtime OGs as he originally appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Boston, which was the sixth season of the series and aired in 1997. Syrus is also a former winner of Extreme Challenge and appeared on Battle of the Sexes, The Inferno, The Gauntlet 2, and the Ruins.

Beth is also a true OG. The 52-year-old appeared on the second season of MTV’s Real World, set in Los Angeles. After her 1993 debut on that show, she appeared on seven seasons of The Challenge. They included the original Real World/Road Rules Challenge, The Inferno II, and The Gauntlet III. She never won the show but had plenty of memorable feuds and moments over the years.

Arissa Hill is currently 41 and only appeared on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2002 and Battle of the Sexes 2 for The Challenge. She reached the final on her sole season of MTV’s competition show.

Other updates for The Challenge shows

In addition to the three reality TV stars mentioned above, male competitors Ace Amerson and Teck Holmes were eliminated. Female cast member Trishelle Cannatella is also said to have been eliminated or exited the show for another reason, per a Vevmo forum thread.

Based on a fan account for The Challenge, the OGs spinoff season will have eliminations just like the regular series, which may be surprising based on some of the competitors being over 50.

The rumored list of OG cast members that arrived online included Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Aneesa Ferreira, Katie Doyle, and other previous Challenge stars.

Some fans may have believed the OGs season would be Season 37. However, along with the OGs spinoff speculation, there are also Challenge Season 37 rumors and spoilers starting to pop up.

If that wasn’t enough, several new shows are coming to the Paramount+ network in March. One is focused on The Challenge rivalries, while the other is a reunion miniseries featuring The Real World New York cast from Season 1.

The Double Agents season also continues to push forward on MTV with a 10th episode scheduled for Wednesday, February 17.

The Challenge: We Want OGs premiere date is TBA. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.