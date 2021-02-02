The Challenge OGs spinoff season: Final cast members revealed with five competitors cut

Darrell Taylor will be a part of The Challenge OGs spinoff season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge OGs spinoff season is getting closer to filming and now the official cast for the show has been revealed.

It looks like there will be a total of 22 competitors that will be on the spinoff show brought to life by The Challenge legend Mark Long.

Five individuals who had been on standby for the spinoff were also cut from being part of the season.

The Challenge OGs cast to feature Aneesa, Darrell

A total of 11 men and 11 women will be part of the show tentatively called, The Challenge: We Want OGs. Leading the way for the women is current Double Agents star, Aneesa Ferreira.

Joining her will be Jemmye Carroll, Jonna Manion, Katie Doyle, Kellyanne Judd, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk, Ruthie Alcaide, Arissa Hill, Jisela Delgado, and Kendal Sheppard.

For the men, former Challenge winner Darrell Taylor, also currently on Double Agents, leads the way. He’s joined by several other former champions, including the brains behind the show, Mark Long, and Derrick Kosinski.

Other male cast members include Ace Amerson, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Alton Williams, Syrus Yarbrough, Nehemiah Clark, Laterrian Wallace, Yes Duffy, and Teck Holmes.

Check out the full cast including cut competitors via the Instagram slides below.

Based on a Vevmo forum thread, Abram Boise won’t be part of the cast. A reason wasn’t given, but possible reasons from the forum details include contracting COVID-19 or “other issues.”

Five prospective cast members were also said to be officially cut from appearing on The Challenge spinoff season. They are Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Heather Cooke, Sophia Pasqui, and Ryan Kehoe.

Previous details on the Vevmo forum indicated that Double Agents host TJ Lavin would be the host for the OGs season.

Season location also revealed, release details TBA

As of January 22, the cast members named above apparently traveled to Texas to quarantine before leaving for filming. It wasn’t revealed where the OGs season was going to take place, until recently.

Based on details from a Vevmo forum, the show will be filmed in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, giving the cast a great location to be stationed at. It’s also quite a departure from where Double Agents is taking place, as MTV’s Season 36 is in Iceland with much colder weather and water.

As far as the spinoff show’s competitive format goes, it’s currently unknown. However, it’s expected the challenges won’t be quite as intense as what is seen on Double Agents.

It’s also unknown where The Challenge OGs show will be available for viewing. MTV has been home to each season of The Challenge over the years.

Recently many of the older seasons have gone to CBS All-Access, with two of the older seasons arriving on Netflix this past December. That could indicate Netflix as a possible home for the OGs show.

Time will tell what else is involved as more details arrive for the exciting Challenge spinoff season.

The Challenge: We Want OGs release date is TBA. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.