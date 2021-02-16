The Challenge Season 37 rumors and spoilers: Filming update, possible rookie cast member revealed

The Challenge host TJ Lavin speaks to the Season 36 competitors. Pic credit: MTV

With MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents currently airing, fans are getting to watch their longtime favorites, and new rookie competitors battle it out for big prize money.

Still, many fans are wondering if there will be a next season of the show, based on the global circumstances involving the coronavirus pandemic safety and precautions.

It appears there will be, as Season 37 rumors and potential spoilers are already popping up as far as when filming begins and who the next edition’s cast might include.

The Challenge Season 37 filming update

It’s hard to believe, but The Challenge: Double Agents mid-season trailer just recently arrived after Episode 9, which means the show is moving towards the grand finale within the next month or so.

There will likely be a reunion special, but then fans will want more of The Challenge. It seems there are several projects on the way, with The Challenge: We Want OGs currently filming and Season 37 rumors also arriving.

Based on recent posts from Challenge fan accounts on Instagram, filming is probably going to begin in a few months for the new season.

In December 2020, a Reddit forum post indicated that cast availability calls were already going out for the next season. That forum post listed several cast members as “probably not” going to be part of Season 37. They included Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jemmye Carroll, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

That same post has a few possible cast members, though. They include Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Jordan Wiseley, and an unnamed “Survivor Queen.” That Survivor individual may not be Double Agents star Natalie Anderson, according to the Reddit post.

Potential rookie cast member contacted for show

A fan account about The Challenge on Instagram called @thechallengeshaderoom posted details of one possible rookie cast member for Season 37. That rumored individual that was contacted for the show is 31-year-old Kacy Catanzaro.

Kacy is currently signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as part of their NXT brand. She would become the second individual from WWE to be a part of The Challenge. Double Agents featured former WWE superstar Lio Rush as part of the cast.

In addition to WWE, Kacy previously competed on America Ninja Warrior and was the first female to complete City Qualifiers and City Finals courses on the show.

That said, nothing is confirmed as far as Kacy being contacted or competing on The Challenge Season 37. It will be interesting to see if she is able to appear on the show, based on the fact she is actively working with WWE.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans of The Challenge are still able to enjoy Season 36 of the show with Double Agents, while The Challenge: We Want OGs appears like it’ll arrive sometime after Double Agents ends.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.