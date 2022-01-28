The Challenge: Multi-time champion has COVID-19, will miss major event with fans

Cast members from The Challenge: Dirty 30 season on MTV. Pic credit: Paramount+

One of the OGs of The Challenge has revealed he’s tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of a major event involving the show and its fans.

Three-time winner Derrick Kosinski shared the unfortunate news just recently, saying it will cause him to miss an appearance featuring other Challenge stars.

The news arrives just weeks after Derrick was featured in the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars 2 on Paramount Plus, as he continues to co-host Challenge Mania Podcast.

Three-time The Challenge winner reveals he has COVID-19

In an Instagram post on Thursday, former Road Rules star and three-time Challenge winner Derrick Kosinski let fans know he had tested positive for COVID-19 even though he’d got his vaccine and booster shots.

“Sadly I will not be able to appear in ST. LOUIS this weekend alongside @scottofyager @westonbergmann @nehemiahlclark @syrusmtv & @mjgarrett24 for #ChallengeManiaLIVE,” Derrick shared with fans.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid & although I’m currently feeling good, we feel it’s best to air on the side of caution. There’s no way I could justify making the trip,” he said.

Derrick went on to say he’d still be a part of the big event in St. Louis, albeit virtually. Fans will be able to Facetime with him for something he called “Derrick’s Confessional Room.”

“I hate that I’m missing this experience with you. Again, my most sincere apologies. 🙏 But, if you’re coming to the show, ENJOY YOURSELF! And you better stop by and see me! In the confessional!” he ended his post with.

The Challenge Mania event Derrick referred to is an event put on by him and Challenge Mania Podcast host Scott Yager which lets fans get to hear from alumni of the MTV show and meet them. The St. Louis event features another multi-time champion, Weston Bergmann, as well as The Challenge: All Stars’ Nehemiah Clark and Syrus Yarbrough.

MJ Garrett is also appearing at the event, fresh off his All Stars 2 championship with Jonna Mannion recently seen on Paramount Plus.

Challenge castmates, fans react to Derrick’s news

Upon Derrick sharing the news that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, many fans reacted as well as several of his castmates from The Challenge.

“Respect for doing the right thing brother! Knowing how much you live for this Challenge community, it also really shows how much you care about your community when you stay home just to be safe for everyone. #respect,” All Stars 1 champion Yes Duffy commented.

“You’re a stand up fella D-Rock… We’ll hold it down in St. Louis my friend… Getting PUMPED!!” MJ Garrett commented.

One fan expressed they were looking forward to meeting Derrick the most out of all The Challenge stars at the event.

Another fan let Derrick know that he’ll be missed at the event, but the most important thing is that he’s healthy.

Derrick is one of several Challenge stars to reveal they had COVID-19 within the past month or so. Former Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti shared she was recovering from COVID-19 around Christmas. Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Kyle Christie revealed he was isolating himself from his partner and their baby during New Year’s Eve into the new year.

The Challenge is on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.