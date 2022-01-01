The Challenge Season 37 finalist reveals they have COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve, shares toughest part

The remaining competitors line up for The Challenge Season 37 final in Croatia. Pic credit: MTV

For one of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies stars, the past year brought success with several appearances on MTV’s competition series and a trip to the final.

However, their year is closing with COVID-19, as they recently revealed they “finally caught the Rona” as cases continue to surge in many parts of the world.

That means isolation from their family as New Year’s Day arrives, which The Challenge Season 37 finalist said is “killing” them for important reasons.

The Challenge 37 finalist reveals they have COVID-19

In the Spies, Lies & Allies final, eight competitors went to TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia. That included four-time champion Chris “CT” Tamburello and former finalists Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, and Nelson Thomas.

Kyle advanced to the final for the third time in his Challenge career and his second time in the past three seasons. He had to win an elimination on Day 2 against Nelson to continue. After defeating Nelson in Back Me Up, Kyle could choose any female partner besides Kaycee Clark, so he selected Tori Deal.

They’d finish second place behind the Season 37 champions, CT and Kaycee. While there was no prize money set for the second and third-place teams, the winners gave each runner-up squad $100,000.

That meant Kyle got $50,000 to take home for his efforts, and it was just ahead of the birth of his son. Jax Crew Christie was born not long ago.

While Kyle and girlfriend Vicky Turner have enjoyed their time as new parents, Kyle recently revealed he has COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“First NYE in bed before 12, finally caught the Rona,” Kyle shared via Twitter. “What can I say…2021 the year my life changed forever. Happy New Year to all my friends & family & stay safe.”

Pic credit: @KyleCGShore/Twitter

Just ahead of Christmas Day, one of Kyle’s former Challenge castmates revealed they had COVID-19. Former finalists Natalie Negrotti and Mattie Lynn Breaux announced they were dealing with illnesses around the holidays.

Spies, Lies & Allies star shares toughest part for him

With COVID-19 comes a tough part for many people, as it requires them to stay isolated for some time. Kyle posted about that on his official Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve.

He shared that it’s “killing” him not to be able to hug his girlfriend Vicky or son Jax as the New Year’s Eve celebration goes on and a new year arrives.

Pic credit: @kylecgshore/Instagram Story

With Kyle having a young baby around, he won’t do anything to jeopardize his son’s health, as difficult as the isolation is. However, he can count Jax Crew Christie and girlfriend Vicky amongst his blessings heading into 2022, as well as his friends and fans.

As of this report, it’s unknown if Kyle will be amongst cast members returning for The Challenge Season 38. The new dad could very well decide to take a season off, something castmates Cory Wharton and CT Tamburello both mentioned so they could spend time with their kids and families.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus and expected to return to MTV in 2022.