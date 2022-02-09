The Challenge: Fans speculate Natalie Negrotti is with Johnny Bananas or Fessy Shafaat in TikTok video

Natalie Negrotti during The Challenge: Vendettas season. Pic credit: Paramount+

A recent TikTok video that Natalie Negrotti posted features The Challenge finalist talking about going across the country to see a man.

She didn’t say which man she was seeing, and the video features no shots of the mystery individual’s face.

That prompted a few fans to guess that it was a fellow Challenge star such as Fessy Shafaat or Johnny Bananas. Eventually, the seven-time champion responded about the matter.

Natalie shares TikTok video featuring mystery man

In a super-short video clip posted on her official TikTok, former Big Brother and Challenge star Natalie Negrotti shared several clips of a trip she took “across the country.”

“Everyone telling me I shouldn’t travel across the country for a man,” is written over the TikTok video while a voiceover says, “I don’t care. I don’t care. I really don’t give a f**k. I really don’t.”

The video features a series of different clips. The first clip is someone recording footage of Natalie as she stares out at an ocean from inside a room. There’s also a clip with Natalie holding hands with someone and then again at the beach as they enjoy a picnic.

Fans speculate it’s Fessy or Bananas in Natalie’s video

Since Natalie’s TikTok video features a mystery man, many fans commented about who they thought the guy was in the clips.

“ITS BANANAS!” one fan commented on the TikTok video.

“Bananas,” another fan weighed in, guessing it was Natalie’s former showmance.

Comments also arrived on a Challenge superfan account’s Instagram post about Natalie’s video. At least a few guessed that Natalie is with Fessy Shafaat in the video, or possibly Josh Martinez since it looked like she could be in Florida.

Another fan suggested that Natalie is back with Fessy for a second round, referring to them previously hooking up last summer.

Other fans suggested that Natalie only dates women. However, US Weekly reported that she came out as pansexual in 2018.

The Challenge superfan account @mtvtheechallenge shared Natalie’s TikTok video on their page and mentioned that some fans believed Johnny Bananas was the mystery man in the video.

“Everyone keeps asking who Natalie’s man in this video is. Apparently everyone is saying Bananas?” the caption asked fans.

That brought plenty of comments to the IG post, including one from Johnny Bananas, who potentially put those rumors to rest.

“I’d rather put a campfire out with my face,” he commented, bringing that typical Bananas humor.

Johnny Bananas was previously in a showmance with Natalie during The Challenge: Vendettas season and they were also spotted on a date in New York City. However, that relationship was short-lived.

The Challenge OG also had another brief showmance with Angela Babicz during Final Reckoning and then entered into a relationship with Big Brother star Morgan Willett after War of the Worlds. As many fans know, Bananas and Morgan split up last year.

As for Natalie, she and Amanda Garcia had a bit of an online spat last year over some Fessy Shafaat drama, where Amanda called out Natalie for trying to start something over previous text messages they exchanged about Fessy.

As of this report, there’s no confirmation that Fessy is dating Natalie, and it seems Amanda has been hanging out with her ex-fiance during their son Avonni’s birthday celebration.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.