The Challenge fans react to Josh Martinez’s haircut courtesy of new cast barber in Spies, Lies & Allies photo

Josh Martinez appears during The Challenge: Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star Josh Martinez has become a cast member that fans either love or hate, and luckily he has a good sense of humor in many instances.

That came into play as a fan recently posted a shot of Josh’s haircut from a scene during a Spies, Lies & Allies episode.

Josh reacted to the image, giving fans an inside detail about his new barber, now that a particular cast member is no longer appearing on the show.

Josh retweets photo of haircut, reveals his new barber

On Monday, Josh Martinez retweeted a fan’s tweet, which included a screenshot of him from the side showing his unique haircut during Spies, Lies & Allies.

“Who be cutting Josh’s hair? I need answers NOW! #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge,” the fan wrote in their comment, with several ROFL emojis with it.

“Emanuel was our barber towards the end. Listen I miss Leroy alright leave me alone,” Josh joked in his retweet.

Emanuel was our barber towards the end listen I miss Leroy alright leave me alone 😂 https://t.co/WP5EDvwP37 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) November 22, 2021

Josh’s comment refers to his former castmate, OG Leroy Garrett, who took on the role of cast barber during his many seasons on The Challenge. Leroy now has a barbershop in Houston, Texas, where he continues to put his skills to good use, except he makes money from customers rather than giving courtesy cuts to castmates.

Based on Josh’s comment, rookie Emanuel Neagu may be the new hairstylist for Challenge cast members, but the Survivor: Romania star may not have figured out the best look for Josh just yet. Hopefully, Emanuel is practicing his skills ahead of a potential return to the show.

Fans react to Josh’s haircut in the screenshot

Josh retweeting the fan’s screenshot brought in a flood of reactions from fans who made fun of his new look and echoed sentiments that many people miss Leroy on The Challenge.

“You really let Emanuel cut your hair after 2 months with him knowing what HIS hair looks like?” a fan asked Josh in a reply.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

“Bro how can you be that old and not fade ya self? It’s not hard… it won’t be no @Bruce_Lee85 cut but ffs it will be better than what ever that was,” one commenter wrote to Josh.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

“We miss @Bruce_Lee85 too. I feel sorry for your hair. Let it grow next time. I’m sure you’ll be just as handsome,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

“You can definitely tell Leroy had sicker cuts than Emanuel,” another fan joked about Josh’s look.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

Unfortunately for Josh and his castmates who want a Leroy cut, they won’t have his free services available anymore on The Challenge.

Leroy announced his retirement ahead of the Double Agents season and left the show after 12 seasons. As mentioned, he’s now collecting cash for his stylish cuts in Houston.

Josh may have to learn to give himself a proper self haircut or hope casting brings on another individual somewhat close to Leroy’s skills, or he’ll continue to hear it from the fans if he returns for The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.