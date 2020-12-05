The Challenge: Veteran competitor seems to announce retirement from show

The Challenge has seen many competitors come and go over the years, with some being removed from the show and never being asked back. Others have chosen to retire from competing and moved onto other things in their lives.

That seems like it could be possible for a longtime competitor of The Challenge, who may have announced their retirement in a new Double Agents clip.

It will certainly disappoint many fans of the shows if the former Real World star is, in fact, leaving the show for good to focus on a relationship and maybe start a family.

Double Agents clip has raised eyebrows

Ahead of the Double Agents season premiere, MTV has released quite a lot of promotional videos, including cast interviews with many of The Challenge veteran competitors. They’ve included Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, and most recently, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

One member of this power couple made some interesting comments in the new teaser clip. Leroy talks about finally getting a big win on The Challenge.

“Coming into this game, I need to make very smart power moves that may upset some of the people. Seasons before, I always thought about other people’s feelings. This season I really don’t care because this is my last and final season, and I really want to get this win,” Leroy states in the clip (below via fan account @thechallengeshaderoom).

The words “last and final season” have plenty of fans upset at that possibility since Leroy has become one of the fan-favorites on the show over the years. He debuted with Real World: Las Vegas 2011 on MTV before starting on The Challenge: Rivals, where he made it all the way to the final.

He made it to three more finals during his 11 seasons, including War of the Worlds 2 just last season. However, he is winless in all of his times reaching The Challenge final. Based on his Double Agents interviews that MTV showed mixed with his girl Kam’s, he’s ready to make some major moves before he leaves the show.

Based on their interviews, the couple is fully-committed romantically and also toward doing what they need to in order to finally get a win.

Is power couple ready to start a serious relationship?

Fans have seen several other relationships blossom during The Challenge. Jordan Wiseley proposed to Tori Deal on War of the Worlds 2, but they have recently broken up. However, Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are preparing for marriage, possibly in 2022.

Johnny Bananas is currently dating his former partner on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Morgan Willett.

Based on Leroy’s comments in the clip, it appears he may be ready to hang up his competitive gear and become serious with Kam now. The couple announced they moved to Houston, Texas, together after Double Agents had ended filming.

Leroy may be planning to pop the question to Kam and then focus on his life with her and a family. However, fans would love to see him make his return. After all, Theresa Jones, CT, and others have made their returns despite leaving to start families and having kids.

If not the regular season of The Challenge, there’s always the possibility Leroy could appear on Mark Long’s OG series that’s in the works.

Either way, fans would certainly miss seeing and hearing from Leroy during The Challenge!

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.