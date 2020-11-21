Leroy and Kam of The Challenge share big announcement with fans about their journey together

Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams of The Challenge have been one of the fan-favorite couples on the show.

The duo revealed major news on Friday, letting fans know how serious things may be getting between them.

They’ve officially made a move to live together in a new big city, and they shared the news with everyone on social media weeks ahead of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Leroy and Kam announce their big move

Kam and Leroy took to Instagram on Friday to share a post of them wearing matching Houston Rockets jerseys as they announced their news.

Based on both posts, the move to Houston is to start a “new life” together, as it appears their relationship has become even stronger.

“It’s official, we’re moving to Houston ✈️ ! We just signed our lease to move in to our new place in 2 weeks! I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us,” Kam wrote in part of her caption.

“I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰❤️. 🥂 to us and our new life. (By the way… Lee took complete creative control with our matching outfits today because he said I take control with everything else 😂 I think he did pretty good, it’s cute),” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kam Williams (@iamkamiam_)

Kam also shared several screenshots to her Instagram Story, where individuals congratulated her for the big move. There was also a video clip featuring her and Leroy.

“It is official. Houston, here we come. We already here actually. Long time coming. Vegas I love you, but I’m in a new city with my boo thang, who my girl,” Leroy said on her IG Story video clip.

Over on his Instagram page, Leroy also shared a post showing he and Kam in their Houston Rockets jerseys. It also includes a video with Leroy announcing the news as Kam walks nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RoyLeeTheBarber (@royleethebarber)

As Challenge fans might expect, quite a few competitors from the series stopped by to congratulate the couple on their big news.

“I love you guys so much! Literally hands-down my most favorite couple ever. Can you please get your own TV show so I can fan girl on your life together 😭 i miss Creeping on you guys from my bunk!” said Cara Maria Sorbello.

“So proud and happy 🤍 love you both so much!” Nany Gonzalez commented.

“Like a referee with a whistle y’all official! Congrats, ✊🏽🍾” Darrell Taylor wrote.

Other Double Agents competitors who commented were Shawn “Fessy” Fashaat, Nelson Thomas, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Nam Vo, and Joseph Allen.

Leroy and Kam share Challenge history

The duo of Leroy and Kam has appeared on multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge together and will be part of the upcoming Season 36 cast for Double Agents.

Leroy was originally on the Real World: Las Vegas and debuted on The Challenge: Rivals in 2011, where he made the final. He’d go on to appear on 10 more seasons of The Challenge. They include Battle of the Exes II, Vendettas, and War of the Worlds 2, where Leroy made the final, but he still has yet to win it all.

The Challenge: Double Agents marks his 12th season appearing on the show.

As for Kam Williams, she’s a lot newer to the series. She started on Are You the One? 5 before appearing on Vendettas in 2018, where she made it to the final. That was the show both she and Leroy were first on together. Kam returned for Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2, where she also made the final.

She and Leroy were last together on War of the Worlds 2 as competitors who struggled to win it all, again. Viewers have seen Leroy and Kam’s ups and downs as competitors, but also as an off and on romantic couple, including their arguments and navigating just being friends. That included Leroy dealing with Kam’s flirtations with Theo on War of the Worlds.

However, based on Leroy’s IG post from August, he and Kam have now been together for over a year. Plenty of people will be rooting them on to win Double Agents and are cheering for them in their life journey together.

The Challenge Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.