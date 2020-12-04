The Challenge: Double Agents episode preview features Cory and Nelson plotting for their alliance

Ahead of The Challenge: Double Agents premiere episode, there are all sorts of teasers and sneak peeks arriving to give viewers an early glimpse of what’s to come.

A brand new clip has arrived, giving fans a two-minute preview of one of the early episodes in Season 36. It could very well be part of the premiere episode.

The video features returning competitors Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas. The two good friends are shown discussing their strategy going into the latest installment of The Challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Heading into the season, Cory has appeared on the show seven times, while Nelson has been on six times. Their win count sits at zero, though.

Cory and Nelson talk alliance strategy in new clip

In the new video that dropped on Instagram on Friday, December 4, Cory and Nelson are back in the game again. As viewers remember from Total Madness elimination, Nelson sacrificed himself to go in and face Rogan in Hall Brawl to save his pal, Cory. Nelson ended up going home, while Cory competed in the final, coming in third place. It was a touching moment on Season 35.

This time around, Nelson’s talking about not being a hero but being the champion. He says this during his private interview segment in the clip. However, in the conversation shown with Cory, they talk about who’s in their alliance for Double Agents.

It appears, based on their conversation, they’ve got Fessy Shafaat and Jay Starrett in the alliance. They also mention a few of the girls, including rookie Natalie Anderson and then question where Chris “CT” Tamburello is at in the game. That makes things interesting, as this is a totally different game involving male and female partners competing.

The sneak peek also has Kyle Christie pop up as Cory and Nelson joke about him being a snake. Kyle talks about that in his interview segment too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Challenge (@challengemtv)

Over the past several weeks, a big twist was also revealed in the Double Agents Super Trailer and elsewhere. With this season of The Challenge, host TJ Lavin informed competitors there are only 10 Skulls available. On Total Madness, a Red Skull was earned in elimination.

Only the remaining competitors who had Red Skulls last season were able to compete in the final. Competitors could get more than one on Total Madness. With only 10 on Double Agents, it looks like competitors will be doing everything they can to get a Skull as early as possible in the game before they’re all gone.

Double Agents competitors comment, Josh replies to fan

The sneak preview brought many fans and some of The Challenge competitors into the comments. Most of them showed love for Cory and Nelson or made jokes.

“Give.Nelson.His.Own.Show.” Wes Bergmann suggested in the comments.

“Dem boys plottinnnnn 😂,” commented former WWE superstar and Challenge rookie, Lio Rush.

“TYB for Life!!!!” Kyle chimed in, referring to The Young Bucks group that consists of Cory, Nelson, and their pal Hunter Barfield.

“My favs 😻,” rookie competitor Amber Martinez commented.

Former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez also appeared in the comments to give them a shoutout.

“My dawgs ✊🏽,” Josh commented, which brought a fan in to call him out based on what’s been shown in some of The Challenge episodes and clips.

“@josh_martinez_ they forreal called you a follower and basically a puppet, and here you are cheering them on… sad,” a fan commented.

“that’s fine! Tune in 😉” Josh wrote back to the fan. The fan replied that they will see if Josh makes some “grown man moves.”

Fans will certainly be tuning in to see how far Cory, Nelson, Josh, Kyle, and others can get in Season 36 of the long-time reality competition series. Will any of them finally achieve their first win on the show, or will they continue to fail in the quest?

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.