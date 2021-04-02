The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 17 trailer features rescue mission, Fessy unsure of his partner

The Challenge: Double Agents star Leroy Garrett races to rescue his partner from a frozen volcano. Pic credit: MTV

It’s getting down to the wire for the competitors in The Challenge: Double Agents as they head towards the final, with alliances being switched up and agents questioning their spots in the game.

As of Season 36, Episode 17 there are just nine players left in the game, with two brand new teams, and one Rogue Agent.

That could set up some interesting dynamics heading to the next elimination event, which looks to trim down the field by another agent. Ahead of that, agents will be part of a rescue mission taking place in Iceland’s cold climate.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 17 trailer arrives

Following Double Agents Episode 16, a brand new sneak peek trailer arrived for the next installment of The Challenge Season 36. It gives a glimpse at the upcoming mission featuring captured agents in Iceland.

Handler TJ Lavin informs competitors that their partners have been captured and put into a frozen volcano. It’s up to the teammates who aren’t captured to locate their partners and rescue them by solving a puzzle. That could work to some players’ advantages more than others.

Based on the trailer footage, the captured agents appear to be Cory Wharton, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Nany Gonzalez. That means Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Amber Borzotra, and Kyle Christie are in the heroic role of trying to save their partners.

Chris “CT” Tamburello is a Rogue Agent due to his partner’s elimination in Episode 16. So most likely, he’ll get to enjoy a day off to relax ahead of the next elimination. He should also be safe from going in.

Two new teams formed ahead of Episode 17, one of which has been a team before. After having her partner stolen by Amber B., Nany opted to partner with Kyle rather than CT. That may have been due to Nany feeling Kyle is better for her to work with.

The brand new pair will have two Big Brother stars making their first attempt at working together this season. Amber B. and Fessy will now work as a team in Episode 17.

The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat unsure of new partner?

One of the most popular picks by female competitors to have as a partner this season has been former Big Brother star Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. At the start of the season, he was quickly picked by veteran competitor Aneesa Ferreira. However, things have switched up a few times throughout the season.

That included Fessy ditching Aneesa as a partner in Double Agents Episode 4 after he won a Hall Brawl against Nelson Thomas. Fessy opted to go with fellow Big Brother star Kaycee Clark, which lasted until Aneesa won an elimination and stole him back.

In more recent episodes, Nany stole Fessy as her partner from Aneesa after Nany won her elimination. However, Nany quickly realized that she didn’t work well with Fessy.

Luckily for her, rookie Amber Borzotra won her second elimination in Episode 16, defeating Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in Hall Brawl. That sent Big T home and gave Amber the option to steal a partner. She opted to steal Fessy to ensure her safety as part of the Big Brother alliance.

While that’s a good move for Amber, the trailer above featured Fessy questioning it as far as it concerns his game.

“Now I’m partnered with Amber B. I don’t know how she measures up against the other agents,” Fessy says in a confessional interview, after a scene shows him telling her he has “confidence” in her.

Will Fessy’s partner get changed again in Episode 17? Based on the past few episodes, it appears there will be a men’s elimination on the way, meaning Fessy could be among four potential candidates to go in, along with Kyle, Leroy, and Cory.

With the season finale seeming ever closer, agents will be doing quite a bit of work to make sure they stay out of elimination and can secure a spot in TJ’s final.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.