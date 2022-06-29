The Challenge: Derrick Kosinski responds to Wes Bergmann’s apology, teases All Stars 4 battle

Derrick Kosinski appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: All Stars 3. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The intense battles of The Challenge can bring out the best and the worst of competitors, with individuals often trash-talking their opponents during daily challenges and eliminations.

Sometimes the comments can go a bit too far, as Wes Bergmann felt he “crossed the line” with castmate Derrick Kosinski during an All Stars 3 episode.

After Wes issued an apology to Derrick, the three-time Challenge champ responded and even suggested that rematch fans want to see could happen in the future.

Derrick responds to Wes’ All Stars 3 apology

Towards the end of The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 8, an elimination event was in progress featuring Derrick Kosinski and Nehemiah Clark. Fans were left with a cliffhanger, though, as far as who the winner is.

Ahead of the two competitors going at it in a Pole Wrestle-style event, Wes did his best to fire up his friend Nehemiah telling him to “f**k [Derrick] up,” among other comments.

Part of his other remarks included a mention of Derrick’s family, suggesting he wouldn’t have a family to return to after Nehemiah finished with him in the physical competition.

However, after the episode had arrived on Paramount Plus, Wes took to Twitter to issue an apology to Derrick and his family, saying his comments “crossed the line.”

Five days later, Derrick hopped on Twitter to respond, saying he accepted Wes’ apology and also apologized to the fans who “wanted to see Derrick vs. Wes 2.”

“But let’s bring that same energy on #TheChallengeAllStars 4 & give the people what they want!” Derrick tweeted.

Will Wes and Derrick have their rematch?

Fans originally saw Wes Bergmann and Derrick Kosinski battle it out in a Pole Wrestle during their Duel II season together. Wes bested Derrick in that particular event to send him home.

It had plenty of fans hoping to see a rematch on All Stars 3, but Derrick chose Nehemiah as his opponent for The Arena instead. He mentioned during his speech ahead of choosing Nehemiah that it was due to their more recent rivalry and feeling Nehemiah would be easier to get through on his way to the final.

In responding to Derrick’s tweet suggesting an All Stars 4 rematch between them, Wes said he already had his chance at that.

“Nope. No more chances. Game over. I’m taking my ball and going home,” he tweeted.

That prompted Derrick to call Wes a “quitter” with a laughing emoji as his response.

As of this report, there hasn’t been any confirmation of The Challenge: All Stars 4 happening on Paramount Plus. However, based on social media reactions, Season 3 seems popular with fans.

The latest installment features more intense competition than the previous two seasons, as only former champions and finalists are competing for the grand prize money.

In addition to Wes returning for Season 3, other former finalists who came back for The Challenge spinoff include Veronica Portillo, Nia Moore, Kailah Casillas, Roni Chance, and Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.