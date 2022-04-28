The Challenge CBS spoilers reveal competitor injury, potential DQ, and purge eliminations

The Challenge host TJ Lavin blows the horn for a daily mission. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge CBS filming has wrapped up in Argentina based on online spoilers, with champions recently revealed. They’ll head onto a two-part global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds and represent the United States.

Meanwhile, more spoilers are arriving about what happened ahead of and during the final. Spoilers revealed 10 finalists, five of whom were men and five of whom were women.

However, two of those 10 finalists may have been eliminated via purge before the final. In addition, one competitor suffered an injury while another may have either quit or been disqualified during the final. This report will feature spoilers for the upcoming spinoff.

The Challenge CBS spoilers reveal a possible purge

As mentioned, there were 10 finalists for The Challenge CBS spinoff. They included a mixture of mostly Big Brother and Survivor stars, with a few cast members from Amazing Race and Love Island.

Angela Rummans, Justine Ndiba, Cayla Lee, Desi Wiliams, and Sarah Lacina were among the women in the final. For the men, competitors included Enzo Palumbo, Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Danny McCray, and Ben Driebergen.

Over half of those competitors came from CBS’ Survivor, showing that they likely formed a strong alliance that controlled the game.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

According to a Vevmo forum post, at least the first part of the final was run in pairs, but one of those pairs either quit or got sent home via a purge. That was the team of Desi Williams and Enzo Palumbo.

Enzo, 44, originally appeared on CBS’ Big Brother 12 and also on the more recent Big Brother 22. Desi, 32, was a cast member on CBS’ Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

While the nature of their elimination or purge is unknown, it could be similar to what viewers saw on the first two seasons of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. In those seasons, one team got sent home during the final for finishing last amongst the teams after a leg or group of missions.

Injury caused competitor DQ, cast member may have quit

Another major spoiler revealed via Vevmo and @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram is with regards to a cast member getting injured before the final started.

Based on the Instagram post below, Survivor star Ben Driebergen was DQ’d and unable to compete in the final with the other cast members.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

That injury also may have cost his teammate a chance at winning. The spoilers revealed that Angela Rummans, Ben’s teammate, had to compete in the final on her own and may have quit or been disqualified.

Ultimately, The Challenge: CBS winners were Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina. Those two competitors will head on to the War of the Worlds global tournament as representatives for the United States.

They’ll take on finalists from three other spinoffs: The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: Argentina. The winner of the show is crowned the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.