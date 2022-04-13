The Challenge CBS spoilers: Here’s which cast members are still competing on the spinoff show

The Challenge CBS spoilers have revealed the 13 competitors remaining in the game. Pic credit: MTV

Reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and Amazing Race have been competing in The Challenge CBS spinoff, with episodes set to arrive in the summer.

There have been daily challenges and eliminations to whittle down the field of competitors until, ultimately, there will be one finalist or several finalists remaining. They’ll go on to compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament to crown the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

With eliminations revealed online over the past several weeks via spoilers, here are the latest details on the cast members still in the game right now.

The Challenge CBS spoilers for remaining cast members

When The Challenge CBS spinoff started filming several weeks ago in Argentina, it featured 28 cast members from various CBS reality TV shows.

Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race stars made up the group of competitors. Among the Big Brother stars were several cast members from BB 23, including members of that season’s Cookout alliance.

Another alliance may have formed to eliminate the Cookout members, as they’re all gone now. However, one Big Brother 23 cast member is still standing, as online spoilers reveal that Alyssa Lopez is still in the competition.

She’s joined by six other women: Cashay Proudfoot (Love Island 3), Angela Rummans (Big Brother 20), Cayla Lee (Amazing Race 33), Sarah Lacina (Survivor 28), Justine Ndiba (Love Island 2), and Desi Williams (Survivor 35).

Six men are remaining in the competition. Survivor star Tyson Apostol leads the way along with Big Brother’s Enzo Palumbo. Also still in the field of competitors are Danny McCray (Survivor 41), Ben Driebergen (Survivor 35), Domenick Abbate (Survivor 36), and David Alexander (Big Brother 21).

Winner(s) to appear in The Challenge: War of the Worlds

As mentioned, the CBS spinoff show featured 28 cast members at the start, although all of the men’s cast members from Love Island have now been eliminated. Love Island’s Cashay Proudfoot and Justine Ndiba are still competing amongst the women, though.

With spoilers from a Vevmo forum for eliminations arriving online regularly, the competition will soon end for The Challenge CBS spinoff show featuring United States competitors.

As of this writing, it’s unknown what the format is for the show, in terms of competitors working in pairs, teams, or on their own. It’s also unknown how elimination matchups and voting work. However, it’s believed there will be one or more finalists by the end of the spinoff show.

Those individuals will move on to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament. It will also feature finalists from three other Challenge shows based in Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

War of the Worlds will also be presented on Paramount Plus and will eventually produce one or more winners named as champions. Cast members from these spinoff shows could also move on to the MTV version of The Challenge in the future.

The Challenge CBS is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.