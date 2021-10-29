The Challenge: Amanda Garcia, Berna Canbeldek react to Spies, Lies & Allies castmates after reunion films

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia made an interesting comment after the reunion filmed for Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion recently filming in Amsterdam, many of the season’s cast members got together to see their favorites, patch things up with rivals, or hash things out some more.

Based on recent reactions from The Challenge Season 37’s Amanda Garcia and Berna Canbeldek, each had different takes on how things went at the big event.

In particular, Amanda seemed to react to her castmates’ lack of realness in bringing it at the reunion. Meanwhile, Berna hung out with and commented on her favorite people, including her former showmance.

Berna hangs out with Season 37 showmance, friends after reunion

At The Challenge 37 reunion filming in Amsterdam, some castmates seemed to be on good terms after their Spies, Lies & Allies season ended. Based on videos she shared on her Instagram Story, Berna is still ok with her showmance Nelson Thomas, even if things didn’t work out for them after the season.

In her IG Story clip, she shows off her dinner with castmates Nelson, Kyle Christie, and Esther Agunbiade. Berna also commented about each castmate she tagged, including calling Kyle “my fav” and Esther her “bestie.”

However, her comment next to Nelson’s IG name was “someone I met somewhere I forgot,” most likely a joke about their showmance from Season 37.

In another clip that Berna shared, she shows “Dyle,” the name for the bromance from Spies, Lies & Allies featuring Kyle and Devin Walker. The clip shows the two friends walking down the street together at night. Berna calls Devin her “new favorite weirdo,” along with tagging his IG name.

Lastly, she shares a video clip with veteran castmate Tori Deal as the two are out and about somewhere.

“Calming down. After a crazy reunion with some ZEN FILTER AND A LITTLE CHILL,” Berna wrote at the bottom of the video on her IG Story, adding, “@tori_deal I love you girl.”

Pic credit: @bernacanbeldekofficial/Instagram Story

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Berna was among rookies in heated arguments during the reunion filming. Based on spoilers, she and fellow rookie Emy Alupei were going at it, which will likely appear when the reunion episodes air on MTV.

Amanda throws shade at Season 37 castmates?

Berna was involved in at least one confrontation, but based on Season 37 reunion spoilers, castmate Amanda Garcia was part of several.

One of those involved Berna’s pal Tori, while another off-camera argument arrived between Amanda and Michele Fitzgerald. That may or may not have been about castmate Fessy Shafaat, someone both women were linked to following the season.

As she was leaving to head home from the reunion in Amsterdam, Amanda shared a few pics of herself at the airport, wearing some of her friend Nelson’s Level Up clothing.

“Bye Amsterdam! It’s been real….at least on my part 👀💯👊🏼😘,” The Challenge vet said in her IG post caption.

Based on spoilers, it seems Amanda brought her share of entertainment to the reunion but might feel some people were being fake during the event.

She hasn’t named names, but it’s possible castmates who had feuds or blowups during the season decided to make up for the reunion after getting some televised drama.

It should be interesting to see or hear if Amanda has any other comments before the reunion episodes arrive or as it airs on MTV since she’s likely to spill some more tea about her castmates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.