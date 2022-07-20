The Challenge alum Briana LaCuesta welcomes first child, Koa Alan Rey Romero

Former The Challenge competitor Briana LaCuesta has welcomed a baby boy. Pic credit: @brilacuesta/Instagram

Former Are You The One? and The Challenge star Briana LaCuesta officially welcomed her first child, a baby boy, as she shared images of Koa Alan Rey Romero with friends, followers, and fans.

Bri, a competitor in two seasons of MTV’s show, called giving birth to her first child “the best thing” she’s ever done with her life.

The 30-year-old reality TV star from California welcomed her son with her fiance Luis Romero, to whom she became engaged earlier this year.

As part of Bri’s social media message, she also expressed her gratitude, mentioning having a son and “little family” is all she’ll “ever need” in her life.

With Koa’s arrival and Bri sharing the great news, many of her former castmates and other Challenge stars offered congratulations and words of wisdom.

That included several other Challenge parents, with Cory Wharton, Kam Williams, and Amanda Garcia stopping by to wish their fellow reality TV star and new mom all the best.

Briana shares pics of baby boy with sweet message

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Briana LaCuesta shared the first images on social media of her newborn, Koa Alan Rey Romero. While she didn’t provide official birth details such as time, date, height, or weight, she shared a sweet message about his arrival.

She mentioned the impact the moment of having her first child had on her, saying, “the world stops when you have your first child.”

“I have lived my life to the absolute fullest, I’ve traveled, I have made enough memories to fill a thousand books and I’ve met some pretty incredible people along the way but none of those chapters of my life could ever compare to this one,” she said in her IG caption.

She continued, expressing how grateful she is to have Koa as part of her family and looking forward to “the good life” with them.

“I have never loved my entire life more than I do now. I’ve never been more grateful and I’ve never been more blessed. Having my son and my little family is all I will ever need. Being Koa’s mom, Luis’ wife, the girlies bri bri, Lorraine + Alan’s daughter will always be my favorite titles. Cheers to the good life,” she wrote.

A series of five images included several with the adorable Koa resting in blankets with hands wrapped. Several other photos feature Bri and Luis as they lovingly hold and cuddle their baby son.

Monsters and Critics reported in January that Briana revealed she was expecting her first child along with her then-boyfriend, Luis Romero. Several months later, she revealed an Instagram post indicating Luis had proposed to her.

“Past life, this life & all of our lives after that,” Briana said in a caption with an Instagram image showing off her engagement ring and future husband’s smiling face.

Kam Williams, Amanda Garcia among Challengers reacting to news

Following her appearance on MTV’s Are You The One? 2, Bri competed in two seasons of The Challenge with Rivals III, followed by Dirty 30. With that, several former castmates stopped by her IG post to congratulate her on her new addition to the family.

“He’s beautiful sister. So happy for you and your amazing journey to come! ❤️,” former castmate Amanda Garcia commented.

New mom to Kingston Lee Garrett, Kam Williams, also gave her congratulations to her castmate.

Former Dirty 30 castmates Dario Medrano sent his congrats to Bri.

Cory Wharton also offered his congratulations on the arrival of Bri’s first child.

“Congrats he’s beautiful ❤️,” Nany Gonzalez’s former teammate and cousin Nicole Ramos commented.

Bri may be able to get plenty of advice from some of her Challenge castmates regarding raising her baby boy. Cory is a father to three girls, while Amanda and Kam Williams have baby boys they are raising, so they should have tips and tricks to share!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA episodes arrive Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.