The Challenge: All Stars reunion sneak peek clip arrives with topics and footage from Episode 10

Jisela Delgado during The Challenge: All Stars reunion episode. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars reunion episode will bring back many of the OG cast members for a trip down memory lane for the past season of fun, drama, and intense competition.

With the tenth episode of the spinoff season set to arrive soon on Paramount Plus, a brand new sneak peek clip has arrived showing off more of what’s on the way.

That includes hosts Maria Menounos and Nate Burleson getting the inside scoop on various All Stars moments involving cast blowups, hookups, and the various challenges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All Stars reunion preview arrives online

MTV’s The Challenge social media, including Twitter and Instagram, unveiled a sneak preview clip of the All Stars reunion. With this one, the reunion hosts take a look back at a quick highlight reel of the season.

From there, they launch into a quick look at various segments or topics the reunion episode will cover. That appears to include the ice block challenge where competitors had to melt ice blocks using body heat. KellyAnne Judd’s “twerking” is brought up as one of the methods used.

In addition, they seem to bring up a few of the major instances of drama that went down during the season. Arissa Hill is brought up, who swore at the cast before removing herself from the show during an elimination.

Jisela Delgado’s situation with two castmates from the show is also addressed. In part of the clip, it seems Darrell is asking Jisela who she trusts more, Aneesa Ferreira or Kendal Sheppard. From the sounds of part of Jisela’s answer, she’s on better terms with the latter of those two.

Jisela may be a major focus during the reunion due to her showmance with castmate Alton Williams along with the various situations with Aneesa and Kendal. However, there should be plenty of other details to discuss about the daily challenges, eliminations, the final, and maybe some never-seen-before footage from the show.

All Stars reunion and Season 2 details

The reunion is Episode 10 of The Challenge: All Stars season, arriving just after last week’s exciting conclusion to the final in Argentina. Yes Duffy was the season’s winner and will be in the studio with other finalists, including Mark Long, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, KellyAnne Judd, Jonna Mannion, Darrell Taylor, Jisela Delgado, and Derrick Kosinski.

Beth Stolarczyk will also be there, even though she wasn’t a finalist. It appears that castmates Arissa Hill, Katie Cooley, Trishelle Cannatella, Aneesa Ferreira, and Alton Williams won’t be on hand for the reunion special. They were among some of the other cast members who had key moments during the show.

Fans can watch the episode when it releases on June 3 on the Paramount Plus streaming network. The platform offers all new subscribers a free seven-day trial subscription, which may be ideal for those who didn’t get to see the other nine episodes of the season. A week-long binge session could be an enjoyable experience.

Meanwhile, many fans loved the OG spinoff season and are hoping for more. Another season has yet to be announced, but various speculation points to a second season already coming together with cast members expressing interest or being contacted.

Stay tuned as All Stars Season 2 details could even drop once the reunion episode arrives or shortly after from Paramount Plus or the OGs!

The Challenge: All Stars reunion arrives Thursday, June 3 on Paramount Plus.