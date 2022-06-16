The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Wes Bergmann and Nia Moore react to castmate’s season after Episode 7 elimination

Wes Bergmann and Nia Moore from The Challenge: All Stars 3. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 7, competitors were getting closer to TJ Lavin’s final in Panama City, Panama. However, more eliminations were necessary, with 12 OGs left in the cast.

The recent episode saw several legends from The Challenge battling it out at The Arena, each having won at least one season of the MTV show or spinoff.

Following one of their castmates’ getting eliminated in the episode, Nia Moore and Wes Bergmann offered their thoughts on the OG’s return for All Stars 3.

Spoilers will arrive with this report, including names of eliminated competitors from All Stars 3.

OG eliminated in All Stars 3 after impressive return season

While The Challenge: All Stars 3 brought back many familiar faces from the spinoff’s first two seasons, it also reintroduced previous legends of MTV’s reality competition series. Among them were former Real World: Miami star Cynthia Roberts and Road Rules star Roni Chance.

Roni became part of the Treehouse Alliance during her return for All Stars, which kept her mostly protected from eliminations. However, she’d finally went into one in All Stars 3, Episode 7, joining Mark Long as the individuals called out.

Ahead of the episode, Roni posted on her Instagram about the “amazing ride,” hinting that “the end is near.”

“What an amazing ride! The end is near! We’re getting down to the wire so don’t miss a second of the action!” Roni said, suggesting that fans should stream the new episode on Paramount Plus.

During the eliminations, Roni took on All Stars 2 champ Jonna Mannion, while Mark battled three-time Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley. The competitors participated in Pull Your Own Weight, where they each had a tall tower with a bag of puzzle pieces on top. The objective was to use a long rope to pull a weighted bag up to the top, knock the puzzle pieces off to the ground, and then be first to solve a tangram puzzle.

While Roni got a slight jump on Jonna with the first part of the event, Jonna showed her superior puzzle skills in the second part, quickly solving it to oust Roni from the game. In the men’s battle, Mark Long defeated Jordan Wiseley, eliminating a serious threat to win from the men’s side.

Wes Bergmann, Nia Moore show love for castmate

Following her exit in Episode 7, castmates Wes Bergmann and Nia Moore dropped comments for Roni on her Instagram post, reacting to her season and the episode.

“You are my favorite person I met this year. It was an honor to play with you!” two-time Challenge champ Wes Bergmann wrote, with Roni saying the honor was all hers.

Nia Moore wasn’t one of the Treehouse members and even seemed to be going against them as part of her game. However, she still showed love for her castmate and the “amazing game” she played, suggesting she is “NOT done” competing.

Roni may have raised eyebrows about her coming back for another shot at All Stars. During her post-elimination interview comments, the 43-year-old Road Rules: Northern Trail star commented on the possibility of her returning for the spinoff season.

“I have a career and family at home, so coming here is possibly a one-time opportunity,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“I don’t have a flexible schedule. It’s been awesome to push myself. It’s been awesome to feel myself grow. I don’t know what the future holds. Don’t count me out. Don’t count me in. Just be ready when I come back,” Roni said towards the end of Episode 7.

Wes, Nia, other OGs, and fans are certainly hoping to see Roni return as she looked to still be a strong competitor all these years after being away from MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.