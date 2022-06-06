The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Mark Long and Nia Moore appear in Tostitos ad for MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge: All Stars OG Mark Long appears on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pic credit: MTV

Two of MTV’s OGs from Road Rules and The Real World appear in a brand new advertisement for tasty Tostitos snack chips, which involves them answering questions about what extremes they might go to.

The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Mark Long and Nia Moore lend their star status to the fun commercial, which appears during MTV’s Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The 2022 awards show will feature some of the stars from The Challenge nominated for awards, so it’s no surprise that two of their iconic cast members from seasons past pop up in an ad.

Watch The Challenge’s Mark Long and Nia Moore in Tostito’s ad

A funny video clip featuring two-time Challenge champ Mark Long and former finalist Nia Moore has started making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Nia, a former Real World: Portland cast member, sits on a couch and enjoys some Tostitos with a friend during a commercial break for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Nia’s All Stars 3 castmate Mark Long enters the room and asks why they’re merely eating Tostitos when they could be “playing Tostitos” as he holds up a smartphone with a unique app on the screen.

The mobile Tostitos game appears to include a snack chip on the screen with a suggestion on it. The person playing the game responds either “F No” for they wouldn’t do it or “FOMO” for fear of missing out.

The interviewer asks Nia if she’d shave her head for a role. The Challenge star quickly tells him, “F no.” However, Mark chimes in with a FOMO reply, saying he’d “shave everything,” including his chest hair and elsewhere. That brings an “are you kidding me” type look from Nia.

Later, the question is, “bedazzled jeans on the red carpet?” However, Mark shows he’s already wearing them, which is something Nia and her friend on the couch find questionable as a fashion choice.

Check out the full one-minute clip below that will air during Sunday’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Along with the above video starting to circulate on social media, The Godfather Mark Long showed off his actual red carpet look as he posed by a giant bucket of popcorn.

It didn’t include the sparkly pants featured in the Tostitos ad. Instead, Mark kept things cool with a pair of blue jeans, a crisp button-up shirt, and some fresh white sneakers.

In a second slide on his post, he got the crowd showing their enthusiasm for the We Want OGs project, which eventually became Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars.

The Challenge and several cast members nominated for awards

MTV’s The Challenge and some of its cast are nominated for awards at the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards show. Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported that cast members Chris “CT” Tamburello, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez were nominated along with the show itself.

CT is up for Best Reality Star in a category that includes Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

Kaycee and Nany are nominated for Best Reality Romance. Their category also features Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Yandy and Mendeecees and Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, among others.

Along with that, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is up for Best Competition Series. It’s competing against shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing With the Stars, American Idol, and The Masked Singer.

Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards presentation will also feature sneak peeks at upcoming shows or specials. That includes first looks at the new reality competition spinoff All Star Shore featuring Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore and others and The Challenge: Untold Story, a six-part documentary series about MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.