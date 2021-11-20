The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal season format, castmates’ elimination drama

More elimination results and drama spoilers have arrived for The Challenge: All Stars 3. Pic credit: Paramount+

Drama is no stranger to The Challenge, whether it’s on MTV’s regular season or the spinoff series on Paramount Plus.

Recent The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers indicate that two castmates had a bit of drama going on due to a rumored showmance. The spoilers also give insight into how the season’s format will start and several more elimination matchups.

This report will contain spoilers for the third season of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3, currently filming.

Spoilers suggest drama at All Stars 3 elimination

The Challenge: All Stars 3 season features OGs returning from MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat shows as they have fun while also competing for big prize money.

Based on previous All Stars 3 rumors, several showmances were going on amongst castmates, and some of those castmates had relationships or marriages back home.

A recent Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev on Twitter, gives the season format. The theme will be “individual” at the start, possibly referring to the daily missions.

As far as the elimination, whoever finishes in last place is automatically going in. The top three girls and guys in the day’s mission decide who to send in against them.

The post also suggests that one of the All Stars 3 showmances came into play during an elimination. Scroll past the image or read below for the latest details.

Based on GamerVev’s IG post, an elimination involving Beth Stolarczyck and Jonna Mannion resulted in Beth quitting. That was due to Beth feeling Jonna’s showmance, MJ Garrett, was helping her and “cheating.”

However, based on the post, it wasn’t necessarily cheating at the event. It was more of castmates helping each other from the stands during an elimination. That said, Beth brought up MJ and Jonna having a showmance despite Jonna being married.

Two elimination matchups and results revealed

Another post from @mtvchallengeinsider reveals who eliminated two of the OG cast members. Based on Vev’s post below, Mark Long eliminated Latterian Wallace in a guy’s event.

That would make for another season in which Laterrian was on the losing side of elimination with Mark as his opponent. In All Stars Season 1, Laterrian and Katie Cooley lost in a tug-o-war-style event against Mark and Kendal Sheppard.

The other elimination, revealed below, featured Syrus Yarborough, eliminated by MJ Garrett. Both OGs are in their second season of the spinoff, as Syrus appeared in Season 1, and MJ is currently part of The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Based on other spoilers released online, All Stars 3 is down to a final eight, who are presumed to be competing in TJ Lavin’s final. The season is taking place in Panama, but the prize money has yet to be revealed. All Stars Season 1 and 2 each featured $500,000 up for grabs.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is TBA.