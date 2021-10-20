The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 and 3 rumors suggest several cast member hookups during season

Rumors suggest several cast members from All Stars 1 have hookups in The Challenge: All Stars 2 or 3 seasons. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge spoilers are starting to arrive with All Stars Season 2 and Season 3 rumors circulating about some of the spinoff season’s cast members. Based on the speculation, the second and third seasons could bring even more tea and gossip than the first.

That’s due to several hookups that are rumored to have happened involving castmates, some of whom have other relationships going on.

Keep in mind spoilers may follow in terms of what The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes will feature involving specific castmates and the names of potential All Stars 3 cast members.

Challenge insider shares All Stars 2 hookup rumors

The Challenge has become known for cast hookups and relationship drama over the years, both on and off the show. With the All Stars 2 cast and possibly Season 3, there’s speculation that four castmates were involved in scandalous hookups.

Insider @GamerVev on Twitter posted a tweet on October 20 talking about how to end a relationship.

“If you want to end your relationship – go on All Stars,” @GamerVev tweeted with regards to the latest Challenge tea.

That tweet prompted some people on Twitter to speculate GamerVev was referring to All Stars 3 cast member Kailah Casillas, who was living in England and engaged to be married. However, GamerVev cleared up to leave Kailah out of it, as it was actually about four other cast members from All Stars 2.

“This isn’t about Kailah – literally don’t do her??? It was about LT [Wallace] & Melinda [Collins] and Jonna [Mannion] & MJ [Garrett] – oop!” GamerVev said in the follow-up tweet.

In a spoiler, all four of the cast members mentioned above are also back for the rumored All Stars 3 cast. So it’s unclear if these hookups happened during the filming of the second season or during the third season. However, GamerVev’s tweet above arrives not long after the All Stars 3 cast departed to start their filming.

All Stars 2 cast members in relationships

The rumors, which should be taken with a grain of salt, mention Melinda Collins, who married within the past several years with her and her husband welcoming their first child.

Additionally, Jonna Mannion revealed during All Stars 1 season that she’s married and has kids. She mentioned this again during an All Stars 2 life updates video.

As far as Laterrian Wallace, the speculation is he was in another relationship but not married during All Stars 2. Former Real World: Philadelphia star MJ Garrett has yet to appear in any All Stars promotional videos giving life updates.

One fan on Twitter speculated that MJ wasn’t posting his wife as much lately on social media and referred to himself as “DINGLE” which could be “Dad Single.”

The All Stars 2 episodes will likely feature more life updates and possibly show some of the hookups during the season. It’s also noteworthy that the main season of The Challenge has recently kept some of the hookups mostly out of episodes.

In the first season of the Paramount+ spinoff, the castmate relationship most under the spotlight involved Jisela Delgado and Alton Williams. There were also brief showmance or hookup situations involving Jemmye Carroll and Nehemiah Clark, as well as Aneesa Ferreira and Laterrian.

With Jisela and Alton, rumors popped up that Alton was married during their showmance. However, cast members cleared that up during the reunion show, saying he had a “baby mama” away from the show he spoke about like she was a wife. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see what the cast members have to say during All Stars 2 or 3 episodes and social media.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11 on Paramount+.