The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 finalists revealed as final eliminations take place

TJ Lavin speaks to competitors at The Arena on The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 started recently on Paramount Plus, with 24 OG cast members competing for $500,000 in prize money in Cancun, Mexico.

Meanwhile, a third season of the spinoff has been filming in another location, with a cast full of former finalists and champions competing.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers have revealed the various eliminated competitors for the past month. Now, it appears the final eliminations have happened, and there is a group of finalists remaining.

Final eliminations occur for All Stars 3 spinoff?

The Challenge insider GamerVev, @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, has revealed spoilers for the third season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

This cast appears to be one of the most star-studded casts yet, with OGs including Veronica Portillo, Tina Barta, KellyAnne Judd, Kendal Sheppard, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, Jordan Wiseley, and Wes Bergmann.

There are plenty of contenders for the prize money, which cast members are competing for in Panama. However, The Challenge has eliminations on the regular, and that’s whittled down the cast to just a select group of competitors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

GamerVev revealed what appears to be the final two eliminations for the spinoff season in the Instagram post below.

Based on the above post, the latest eliminations are Veronica Portillo and Derrick Kosinski. Veronica is a former Road Rules: Semester at Sea star and a three-time winner on the show. This is her first season on the spinoff.

Derrick has appeared on the previous two seasons of the spinoff, including All Stars 2, which just premiered last Thursday on Paramount Plus. The former Road Rules: X-Treme star is a three-time Challenge champ as well.

Who are The Challenge: All Stars 3 finalists?

With the eliminations that just took place, it leaves a total of eight competitors who seem to be battling for the win in TJ Lavin’s final.

That includes two-time champion Mark Long, the original Road Rules star who helped launch the All Stars spinoff and appeared in the first season. Another two-time champion, Wes Bergmann (The Real World: Austin), is also part of the final. Joining them are former champions Brad Fiorenza and Nehemiah Clark, who are both on All Stars 2.

For the women, just one former champion is there with former Real World: Sydney star KellyAnne Judd. She’s joined by Jonna Mannion, who appeared in All Stars Season 1 and reached the final there with her. The two ladies tied for first amongst the women in the final. Jonna is part of the All Stars 2 season currently on Paramount Plus.

Pic credit: @sipandspillreturns/Instagram

Also in the final are two other former finalists. The Real World: Portland’s Nia Moore is there along with Real World: Go Big or Go Home’s Kailah Casillas, so one of them could become a first-time winner on The Challenge.

As of this report, it’s unknown when The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes could begin to arrive, but the current speculation is sometime in early 2022.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere is TBA.