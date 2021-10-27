The Challenge 500th episode promo: Cast members reveal who they want to do a season with

The Challenge legend Mark Long is a popular choice among new cast members for who they want to do a season with. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Over the extensive history of MTV’s The Challenge, plenty of legends have been in the game, including entertaining personalities, elimination superstars, and multi-time champions.

Ahead of The Challenge’s 500th episode, a promotional video features various cast members from the old and new school shows naming names of those they’d love to compete against.

That includes All Stars cast members wanting to tangle with the newer competitors and the Spies, Lies & Allies stars wishing to go against some of The Challenge OGs.

The Challenge stars reveal who they’d want to compete against

The Challenge is all about putting oneself to the test. Going against other top-notch competitors is always a measuring stick for cast members to see where they stand and where they might need to improve on their abilities.

Episode 500 of MTV’s The Challenge will take place during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, which featured three winners in the cast. None of the champions are part of the new promo video, but several OGs mention wanting to do a season with a certain someone.

“Out of all past and present Challengers, I probably would want to do a Challenge with Amber B,” Nehemiah Clark says, adding, “I’ve been trying to slide in her DMs, and it hasn’t really been working.”

His All Stars 2 castmate Teck “Money” Holmes also names Amber Borzotra as the new school Challenge star he’d like to meet.

Derrick Kosinski doesn’t give any specific names but says he’d like to see how he stacks up against the newer competitors.

Meanwhile, some of the newer competitors mention wanting to do a Challenge with some of the legends. Rookie Ed Eason says he’d like to battle this guy Derrick in a Pole Wrestle. For Cory, it would include people like Landon Lueck, MJ Garrett, and other OGs. He admits that as a kid, he was a fan of these competitors.

Two of the All Stars say they’d like to be on The Challenge with Cory. That includes Jonna Mannion, who calls him a friend away from the show, and Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez, who feels Cory plays a “straightforward” game and isn’t “very snaky or backstabby.”

Interestingly, Cory revealed in a recent video clip he’d received a call to appear on a season of the All Stars spinoff. However, he says he turned it down due to his daughters, as Ryder was particularly against him leaving again to film another show. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pop up on the spinoff down the road.

Old school vs. New school Challenge possibile?

When the first season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff arrived, the man behind the concept, OG Mark Long, revealed a long-term plan for the show.

There would be several seasons in which OG cast members returned to compete, many of who were back after being away from reality TV for a while. So far, that’s been the case for the first two seasons and, based on rumors, a third season.

However, he also shared a concept for another version of The Challenge, where the OGs take on the stars of MTV’s newer seasons. That could certainly make for a winning spinoff, and fans would likely be on board.

“Do I see years down the line with an epic new school versus OGs challenge where we could put our money where our mouth is? Of course. That would be like the Super Bowl of Challenges,” Mark said in a USA Today interview.

With The Challenge cast changing so much for MTV’s show, it makes sense that a concept that goes back to basics would probably be a major win, as fans want to see their favorites battling it out for bragging rights and prize money.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.