The Challenge 39 spoilers reveal surprising elimination matchup results featuring star competitors

As The Challenge Season 39 films overseas, fans interested in what’s happening with the show get insight via online spoilers.

They’ve included a look at which competitors are in the cast, what twists are part of the season, and what the MTV competition series’ format will be like.

As with previous Challenge spoilers, elimination results have regularly arrived to show who got sent home and who they went up against.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there is a unique cast for Season 39 with mostly newer competitors, and none of them have won the show before.

There’s also a twist where veteran stars enter the game as “mercenaries” to take on players in eliminations.

The latest Season 39 spoilers reveal several newer Challenge players defeated mercenaries in their elimination matchups.

The Challenge Season 39 elimination featured Big Brother star against OG

Mercenaries have consisted of players from MTV’s The Challenge who have been masters of the game and won at least one season. They’ve included Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal and three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley.

Based on the spoiler results, Tori and Jordan have won their elimination matchups to eliminate Season 39 cast members.

However, two other newer players on The Challenge managed to survive their elimination matchups against legends of the game.

On Twitter, Challenge insider @GamerVev dropped spoilers that former Big Brother houseguest Kyland Young was able to defeat MTV OG Brad Fiorenza.

Elimination Matchup:

– Brad (mercenary) eliminated by Kyland



Btw there’s no been 4 eps (a month when airing) in a row with nobody eliminated! pic.twitter.com/vlurtxCHjI — GamerVev (@GamerVev) July 15, 2023

Brad got his start on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego before joining the competition series, The Challenge. He reached four finals in his 10 seasons and won Cutthroat.

He last appeared on MTV’s Final Reckoning season. Recently, viewers have seen the MTV OG return for The Challenge: All Stars 2 and 3 on Paramount Plus.

Kyland debuted on Big Brother 23 and is technically a rookie for MTV’s The Challenge. However, fans who watch all the spinoffs saw him debut on CBS’ The Challenge: USA last year.

Former champ makes her MTV return, but Survivor star wins

Another spoiler revealed that former Survivor star Michele Fitzgerald achieved a huge win in her elimination. Michele remained in Season 39 by defeating two-time Challenge champ Cara Maria Sorbello.

The elimination event wasn’t revealed for this Season 39 matchup, but it will likely surprise many viewers when they finally see it happen. It also marks Cara’s return to MTV, as she hadn’t been in a season since War of the Worlds 2.

Elimination Matchup:

– Cara Maria (mercenary) eliminated by Michele pic.twitter.com/FuReYVqW0B — GamerVev (@GamerVev) July 14, 2023

She makes her Challenge return on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 4, which still hasn’t been announced, but was filmed several months ago.

Meanwhile, Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, returns to the competition series first. He’ll appear among the Big Brother stars competing in The Challenge: USA 2, which also includes Michele as one of the Survivor stars.

The Challenge Season 39 features a mercenary twist that brings former champions into the eliminations at some point during the episodes. If the mercenary wins, they don’t take a spot on the show but claim $15,000 from the cast’s overall prize money.

If the Season 39 competitor defeats the mercenary, they remain in the game and can continue moving toward the final. Check out more about the MTV season’s format, including how eliminations and the final will work.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.