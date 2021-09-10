The Challenge 37: Gabo Szabo says he’s ‘retiring now’ after inspirational message from Jersey Shore star

The Challenge rookie Gabo Szabo during Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5. Pic credit: MTV

After just one season, Gabo Szabo may be ready to end his career with The Challenge, thanks to getting a message from one of his biggest heroes.

At first, The Spies, Lies & Allies rookie seemed to be more of a party animal than a competitor, but he was also quite humorous during the scenes he was on screen for.

That included mentioning how much he loved Jersey Shore, as he appeared on a version of the show in Poland called Warsaw Shore. However, he was a major fan of the original.

Following Episode 5 of Spies, Lies & Allies, Gabo got some love from a certain someone who helped make that MTV reality show famous, and he reacted to the inspirational message.

There will be spoilers for Season 37 up through that fifth episode, including the latest elimination results.

The Challenge’s Gabo prayed to his hero in Episode 5

The big story heading to elimination for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 of The Challenge was rookie Gabo Szabo going down to fight in The Lair to try to steal back his original teammate Nany Gonzalez.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Logan Sampedro was the house vote, and due to Aneesa Ferreira’s injury, it became only a men’s elimination event. Gabo and Logan had to face off in a rope-climbing, puzzle-solving event, which tested their upper body strength and endurance, as well as their puzzle skills.

It appeared to be a close battle between the two competitors, but Gabo felt he needed extra help. In a hilarious confessional moment, Gabo attempted to pray for more strength and power. However, he wasn’t praying to God, but instead, Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“Mike The Situation, listen to my praying. I’m praying to Mike The Situation right now. So, I’m sure we gonna win,” Gabo said in his confessional scene.

Gabo receives special message from Jersey Shore star

Unfortunately for Gabo, that elimination didn’t work in his favor. The Situation may have been unable to answer his prayers at that moment due to other life events going on for him and his wife.

However, a Challenge OG stepped in and got Mike’s attention on Twitter. The Challenge legend and Challenge Mania podcast co-host, Derrick Kosinski, tweeted on behalf of the Season 37 rookie.

“I think @ItsTheSituation needs to know PUMPED GABO was praying to him and not God, on @ChallengeMTV tonight. #thechallenge37,” Derrick tweeted, tagging the Jersey Shore star.

“Oh damn. The comeback is always greater than the Setback #JSFamilyVacation #thechallenge37,” The Situation said in a retweet.

Once Gabo Szabo saw that it seemed to really inspire the Warsaw Shore star. He shared the retweet from The Situation and a clip of his praying moment during the Episode 5 elimination.

“No, you don’t get what I feel from eastern Europe, my mom literally broke my tv because I was watching JS without her permission 🤯😂 She said it’s too trash. I thought Jersey Shore is life. 😎 Still thinking that way. Kids watching Marvel, my childhood heroes were the MVP. This tweet made my year, 🙏🏽 may I’m retiring now. GTL for life baby 💪🏽,” Gabo wrote in a caption on his IG post.

While Gabo mentioned “retiring now,” it seems more like a joke on his part. It’s probably a safe bet he will get a call back for another season of MTV’s The Challenge. Perhaps one day he’ll even get to meet his childhood hero Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino somewhere, but for now, he’s got plenty of inspiration for a serious Challenge comeback.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.