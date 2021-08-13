Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino admitted the first few weeks of parenthood were difficult

Mike Sorrentino is loving first-time fatherhood to son Romeo Reign. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has admitted that the first few weeks of parenthood were difficult.

In May, the reality television star and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their first son, Romeo Reign.

The little boy has brought great joy to the couple, who have been together on and off for the better part of 17 years and share their home with fur baby Mosey.

The couple returned to their podcast Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens for the first time since the birth of their son to discuss how their lives had changed since becoming first-time parents.

They also spoke of how “rewarding” the experience has been and how it has drawn the already-tight knit couple even closer to one another.

Mike and Lauren revealed their happy “situation” and more. Read below to find out how they’re handling this blessed change in their life together.

Mike Sorrentino admitted parenthood was ‘difficult’

After revealing that they welcomed the chance to return to the airwaves with their podcast, the couple got down to the business of updating fans about their lives.

“The name of the game for us right now, 12 weeks in or 11 weeks in … is making the adjustments; that’s exactly what we are doing. The first, I think, six to eight weeks — you know, newborn life is survival,” claimed Mike.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star claimed that the couple had made the switch from a family of two to three with small hiccups, like most new parents.

Mike admitted that when Romeo was first born, he found himself too preoccupied with his new role as daddy to indulge in his daily workout routine and healthful eating regimen.

Mike has famously shared on the MTV series and Instagram that he eats well all week and allows himself one cheat day to indulge in things like pizza, chicken tenders, and fries.

Since Romeo has now settled into a routine, Mike has allowed himself to resume his workout schedule, and the couple has returned to their former healthy lifestyle.

Lauren showed off her spectacular shape in a new Instagram share alongside the other women of Jersey Shore, where she showed off her postpartum body in a photograph seen below.

What other changes has Romeo’s birth brought to the couple?

Mike said during the podcast that he and Lauren head out for a walk every morning with Romeo before eating breakfast together as a family.

The Jersey Shore star revealed that he looked forward to this early morning time with his wife and son and called it “so exciting and so fun and so rewarding.”

Mike also said that the infant’s pediatrician “informed [them] that [their son] needs to get out more, outside for his eyes so he can see the world and the colors and the trees and the sky and things, so he gets what he needs.”

Mike and Laurene have certainly taken his advice to task, posting images of the trio on the beach as well as a walk in the park.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.