The Bachelor’s Peter Weber says he’s single, confirms split from Kelley Flanagan

It’s back to the batting cages for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

While The Bachelor Season 24 lead may have previously referred to his second shot at love with Kelley as a “Home Run,” it seems the two have officially called it quits after confirming their (third?) relationship in the fall of last year.

After Kelley was eliminated during Week 7 of The Bachelor, the two decided to give their connection another try a few months after the season aired. Roughly seven months later, in the fall of 2020, the duo chose to break things off.

They ended up giving their relationship yet another try in 2022, and now, while many fans may have hoped the third time would be a charm for the reality duo, it seems the spark has faded out yet again.

Last week, Peter attended The National Women’s Show in Calgary, where he revealed his single status.

The former Bachelor said he still had to find his future wife, to which the interviewer responded, “Ladies, he’s still single, he’s in Calgary.”

“I am,” Peter confirmed.

Fans suspect Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s recent split

While neither of the reality stars confirmed their split on social media, Bachelor Nation was suspicious after noticing they had stopped posting with each other.

Peter’s most recent Instagram post, which showed him at the Fantasy Lab in Las Vegas, had followers chiming in with their assumptions about his relationship with Kelley.

“Soooo peter and Kellie are on the outs again? So so sad,” one follower commented.

Another curious fan asked Peter where his “beautiful GF” was, to which another replied blatantly, “he’s single now.”

One follower even claimed that Peter is now “on every dating app possible,” thus confirming the fact that he is no longer with Kelley.

Kelley and Peter’s tumultuous first breakup after The Bachelor

While it’s unclear whether or not their breakup has been as heated this time, the first split between the former lovers was quite hostile.

After their post-Bachelor split, which happened after the two had ridden out the coronavirus pandemic together, Kelley revealed that she told Peter to “get the hell out of my life” and “lose my number.”

“I don’t think there was one specific thing that led to the downfall for me and Peter,” Kelley explained. “It was just a lot of little things. Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse.”

Kelley ultimately felt as if Peter wasn’t somebody she could talk to about the “important things,” and now that the two have broken up yet again, it seems possible that her thoughts have come back around for a second time.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.