Kelley Flanagan finally speaks out about Peter Weber break up

Kelley Flanagan speaks out about Peter Weber. Pic credit: ABC

Kelley Flanagan took a chance when she went on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She and Peter had actually met at a wedding previously, so she wanted another chance to possibly see if what they had could be a long-term thing.

Once Peter saw her and they talked, it seemed like the duo definitely had some chemistry between them. In situations like that, it could be a case where the contestant either has a slight advantage or a slight disadvantage.

In this case, Kelley and Peter seemed to be working well together, and she made it quite far in the process and in Peter’s journey to find love.

While he chose Hannah Ann Sluss in the end, and then Madison Prewett by After The Final Rose, and another attempt with Hannah Brown, he also ended up with Kelley amid the worldwide pandemic; the two spent their quarantine together, but ultimately broke up after seven months together.

Why did Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber split?

As a guest on Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, Kelley spoke with co-hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson on what went wrong with their relationship.

Kelley told them, “I don’t think there was one specific thing that led to the downfall for me and Peter. It was just a lot of little things. Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse.”

She went on to say that she looks up to her brothers and her dad, but she just didn’t have that in Peter, where she could go to him for important things.

When asked what qualities Peter didn’t possess in a future spouse, Kelley responded by saying, “Qualities I look for are someone that’s super intelligent and can teach me things, like something new every day.”

She continued, “Peter is smart and was really smart when it came to aviation. He would always teach me things when we would travel. But I don’t know, I think I just need someone a little more serious-natured.”

Did Kelley and Peter’s mom, Barb, get along?

Co-host Bryan actually also brought up Peter’s mom when talking with Kelley and asked about how she and Barb’s relationship was because viewers saw the controversy Barb caused between Peter and former contestant, Madi Prewett.

Kelley told the co-hosts and viewers, “Barb and I were great. She loved me. Towards the end, I think it just got a little uncomfortable. I have all the respect for her and wish her well. We don’t communicate, but I hope she and Peter are doing well. I haven’t heard from them or talked to them.”

For the entire podcast episode with Kelley Flanagan and Bryan and Mike, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.