Peter Weber’s mom Barb mocked online after he announces split from Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Peter Weber announced this week that he had ended his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

Peter’s Instagram post sharing the news came as a big shock to Bachelor fans because they had seemed deep in love during the Christmas holidays.

In addition, Peter and Kelley had talked to fans over the holidays about their impending move to New York City, which was expected to happen in January 2021.

Now, Peter is reportedly back with his parents in California and Kelley remains in Chicago, where she has lived since before her Bachelor days.

Even though fans have questions about Peter and Kelley’s relationship, there is one person who is the focus of the jokes.

Peter Weber’s mom Barb has become a source of jokes online

Peter’s mom Barbara was quickly the joke online after Peter announced the breakup on social media. It’s clear from the Bachelor finale in 2020 that Barb wanted nothing more for her son than to find love.

She was thrilled when Peter and Kelley found love after his season wrapped.

“Cringe throwback lol y’all KNOW Barb is somewhere crying rn,” a Bachelor Instagram account joked on a photo of Barb sitting with Peter and Kelley during an interview for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

The same account also shared Barb’s comments about the split, as she felt she needed to address her son’s recent heartbreak. She revealed that love can be fickle and it is not for the timid.

She also stated that it was better to have love and lost than not to have loved at all. She added that Kelley would always have a piece of their hearts and both Barb and her husband wished her the best.

Barb signed the post to Kelley as “Mom and Dad,” hinting that they were still there for Kelley after the split.

Peter Weber said he and Kelley were splitting up just days after he called her the best Christmas gift

Peter and Kelley have been vague about what happened and fans are seeking answers as to how things could change so suddenly.

The reason why Barb is the focus on some of these jokes is because of her outspoken personality during The Bachelor with her son Peter. She was labeled as “the mother-in-law from hell” after she scolded Madison Prewett for standing up for herself and slamming Peter’s behavior on the show.

In April 2019, Peter revealed that he respected the hell out of his mom after she defended herself after The Bachelor finale.

In March, Peter and Madison Prewett decided to call it quits, but Barbara refused to apologize for what she said about her.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.