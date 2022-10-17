The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan confirms she and Peter Weber are back together

Kelley Flanagan revealed she and Peter Weber are back in a relationship. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Rumors have been flying that former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back together, and her latest share has just sealed the deal for curious fans.

Although Kelley was eliminated in Week 7 during his season of The Bachelor, the two ended up rekindling after the show aired — even after his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and attempted relationship with Madison Prewett.

However, Kelley and Pilot Pete decided to call it quits after about seven months together, which they publicly announced on social media in December 2020. Kelley even revealed on a podcast last year that things ended badly for the couple, with her telling Peter to “get the hell out of my life” and “lose my number.”

However, not all hope was lost, as the two have rekindled their spark lately.

On Sunday, Kelley took to Instagram with a photo next to Peter from inside the Empire State Building as the two stood in front of a fall-themed setting.

Kelley was seen smiling next to Peter in a pair of green joggers and a black jean jacket, while the former Bachelor sported his signature backward-facing hat and a beige hoodie.

Kelley Flanagan shares new couple photo with The Bachelor’s Peter Weber

After a rollercoaster few years with Peter, both on the show and during their relationship afterward, Kelley wanted her fans to know one thing — that she didn’t exactly expect to be back in a relationship with him again.

“Who would’ve thought, cuz not me 🥰 ,” she wrote in her caption.

And just like that — Kelley and Peter 2.0 was born.

Although the two had previously gone ahead and unfollowed each other on Instagram after their breakup, Peter commented on the photo to jokingly ask if he could finally “get his follow back,” well, back.

“Does this mean I get a follow back now?” Peter wrote alongside a kissy-face emoji.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Peter Weber calls Kelley Flanagan a ‘home run’

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Peter took to Instagram over the weekend with a photo of the two at a Yankees baseball game.

They posed in the stands as Peter picked Kelley up and held her in his arms. The joy in their faces was evident, and Peter was referring to his rekindled relationship with his ex when he wrote the caption, “Home Run.”

Many familiar Bachelor faces also chimed in on the post to solidify that Peter and Kelley were an item again by giving their best to the “two love birds.”

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Fans can stay tuned for more updates as Kelley and Peter embark on their newest journey together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.