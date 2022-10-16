Peter Weber calls Kelley Flanagan reunion ‘Home Run’

Former Bachelor Peter Weber called Kelley Flanagan a “Home Run.” Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Peter Weber may not have knocked it out of the park with Kelley Flanagan during his season of The Bachelor, but the two seem to have reconnected after quite the journey post-show.

Viewers of Peter’s season will remember he had met contestant Kelley before embarking on his journey as the Bachelor.

However, she was eliminated during week 7, and Peter went on to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss and, later, attempt a relationship with contestant Madison Prewett after ending the short engagement.

Although he may have had a messy ending to his season, Peter reconnected with Kelley after the show aired, and the two forewent a seemingly happy and successful relationship for roughly seven months — even spending the bulk of the pandemic together.

The couple ultimately decided to call it quits, in which Kelley said, “I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse.”

However, things may have recently taken a turn as Peter took to Instagram with a new photo that surely inferred a rekindled spark between the potential couple.

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber calls Kelley Flanagan a ‘home run’

The two attended a baseball game together and shared a snap inside the stadium.

Peter picked Kelley up and held her in his arms as the two smiled joyously at each other with sunglasses on. Peter was rocking a Yankees baseball cap with a black hoodie, while Kelley sported a pair of heeled boots and a gray patterned blazer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Home Run,” Peter wrote in the caption.

With no players on the field, it can be assumed that the former Bachelor wasn’t exactly talking about the game — but rather, the girl.

Naturally, many friends and fellow members of The Bachelor franchise chimed in to give their thoughts on Peter and Kelley’s possible second “soft launch.”

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann wrote in, “Yass [praise emoji] [clapping emoji] Gonna need to double date now @kelleyflanagan.”

Current BIP beach-goer Ashley Iaconetti said, “Tooo. Gooood.”

“Here. For. This. Let’s gooooo,” Season 14 of The Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick commented.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Other Bachelor favorites, including Clay Harbor and Victoria Fuller, also joked, “Does this game ever end??!!” and “I told you if you wear her down long enough she’ll give .. good job buddy.”

Although Peter and Kelley may not have come right out and said they were back together, it seems to be written on the walls — or stands — and Bacher Nation is clearly here for it.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.