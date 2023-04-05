The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett creates new ‘modest’ swimsuits to align with her faith

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett is keeping the focus on her faith, specifically with her latest clothing collaboration.

Madison, 27, has been staying busy since appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020.

She has since met, gotten engaged to, and married 27-year-old Grant Troutt, the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt.

After an exciting year full of wedding bliss, Madison has been focusing on her new business endeavors, especially now that she has been out of the reality television spotlight for quite some time.

Most recently, the former Bachelor frontrunner teamed up with clothing brand Cupshe to release her Cupshe X Madison Prewett line of beach wedding essentials.

The line features an array of wedding outfits for both brides and guests, as well as modest swimsuits that align with Madison’s strong values.

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett creates modest swimwear with Cupshe

On her swimsuits, Madison said that it was important to create pieces that she felt appropriately mirrored her beliefs.

“It really is something that I’m very passionate about — just being modest, whether I am in a swimsuit or whether I’m in a dress or whatever. And [I] really [worked] with Cupshe to figure out how can we have a swimsuit line that still kind of carries that message,” she revealed to Us Weekly.

“We have come up with a few really pretty just one-piece swimsuits, which I’m really excited about. We have this one that even has sleeves that is so gorgeous. It’s one of my favorites. I wish I would’ve had that for my bachelorette party. It’s really, really pretty,” the southern belle continued.

Madison said two-piece options are available in the line, which also adheres to her “modest approach.”

“We still wanted it to be, like, trendy and beautiful, but also modest. I really feel like the swimsuits do a good job of that. And that was something that I was pretty intentional on from the beginning and just communicating with them and they’ve been so great to work with,” Madison said of Cupshe.

The first drop of Madison’s collection currently features four swimsuits that retail for $29.99 each.

Madison opens up about the importance of faith before her wedding day

As viewers may recall, Madison’s strong faith was the main reason she ultimately chose to leave The Bachelor early.

After finding out Peter had been intimate with his other contestants, Madison realized the two were not aligned in their morals, thus enforcing how important her faith was to her.

The Alabama native is now married to someone who shares the same beliefs, and recently, she and Grant opened up about the “purity contract” they gave their friends prior to their wedding.

Grant and Madison sent the contract to a few of their confidants to hold themselves accountable and restrain from intimacy before their wedding day.

Madison labeled physical intimacy as “the greatest gift in marriage” while also calling it “one of the greatest hinderances to intimacy with God” when it happens outside of marriage. She also explained how difficult purity can be, explaining how individuals “can’t try and pursue purity in a temptation moment” and instead “have to make a decision outside of the moment.”

It’s clear Madison will continue to keep her faith at the forefront as she embarks on any future opportunities that come her way.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.