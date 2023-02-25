Madison Prewett and her husband sent a ‘purity contract’ to friends to prevent pre-marital intimacy

Madison Prewett and her husband, Grant Troutt, clearly know a thing or two about holding themselves accountable.

Bachelor Nation got to meet Madison on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she solidified herself as a strong woman of faith who decided to leave the show after learning Peter had intimate relations with the other contestants.

Although the two attempted to rekindle their relationship post-show, it was clear that their morals were not aligned, and a second shot at love was ultimately a no-go.

Madison first announced her relationship with “the realest G in town” in May last year, later sharing the news that Grant had popped the question only three months later — roughly eight months since they started dating.

The two also had a quick engagement, officially tying the knot on October 29, 2022.

Grant, who is the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt, shares the same moral values as Madison, believing in the act of waiting until marriage.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Madison and her now-husband told followers that in order to hold off on intimacy until saying “I do,” they had to get their best friends involved.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt admit to sending a “purity contract” to friends

Prompting followers to participate in “a lil relationship Q&A” on her Instagram Story, one of Madison’s fans brought up the topic of purity.

“It’s hard but it’s worth it,” Madison said about waiting until marriage to be intimate.

“Grant and I wrote out a purity contract and sent it to our best friends to hold us accountable,” she admitted.

Madison and Grant answer fan questions on an Instagram Story Q&A. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

The former Bachelor contestant also labeled physical intimacy as “the greatest gift in marriage” while also calling it “one of the greatest hinderances to intimacy with God” when it happens outside of marriage.

Continuing on about purity being difficult, Madison explained, “You can’t try and pursue purity in a temptation moment. You. have to make a decision outside of the moment.”

While the topic may be controversial, Madison has always been open about her faith, most recently giving public talks on her life as a devout Christian.

Bachelor Nation defends Madison and Grant over quick engagement

After announcing that the pair were engaged shortly after launching their relationship to the world, some fans were iffy on giving their congratulations to the couple.

One social account, in particular, garnered attention as it sent out a woozy-face emoji in reaction to the engagement news.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston quickly shut down the haters, taking to Twitter to defend Madison and Grant on their early wedding decision.

Katie brought up the fact that in the Bachelor franchise, contestants get way less time with the leads before getting engaged, so viewers have no right to bash the couple on their timeline.

She tweeted, “Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together. You don’t get to cheer on leads but s**t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way!”

Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together. You don’t get to cheer on leads but shit on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/9M6asQN9oI — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 2, 2022

Madison and Grant also admitted that they wanted to expedite the wedding process due to their promise to wait until marriage.

“And something that we have made a commitment to do is to pursue purity and to wait until marriage, and so because of that we’re not trying to have a super long engagement,” Madison explained to People. “And so because of that we’re like…, ‘Let’s wrap this up! How quickly can we go?!'”

It seems like all is well for both Madison and Grant as they continue to revel in all the perks of marriage these days.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.