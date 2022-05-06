Madison Prewett goes Instagram official with Grant Troutt, son of billionaire Kenny Troutt

Madison Prewett reveals the new man in her life. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett made headlines during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as she left the show and Peter on Part 1 of his season finale.

While fans were shocked, as they viewed Madi as a front-runner, they had also seen Hannah Ann Sluss make a better impression on Peter’s mom, Barbara, and Bachelor Nation knew that Barb seemed to have a lot of pull with Peter as well.

While Peter and Hannah Ann weren’t together on After the Final Rose, and it seemed like Peter and Madi might have a second chance, the two put out a statement two days later that it wasn’t going to work out.

However, Madi has recently found someone who shares her love of Jesus and has similar morals and values; in fact, she has gone Instagram official with her new beau.

Who is Madison Prewett’s new boyfriend?

Madison took to Instagram to post some photos of herself with her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, son of billionaire, Kenny Troutt.

She wrote a sweet message and caption to go with her pictures as well. Madison started off by saying, “So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town.”

Madi proceeded to write, “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

She then revealed that the duo has been together for the past five months, but they are just going public with their relationship now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madi then wrote how they’ve had some highs and some lows but there is no one she would rather go through those with than Grant.

Madi talks about their first date and how she views Grant

She revealed, “It’s been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours.”

Madison declared that Grant is her “best friend,” her “favorite hello,” and her “hardest goodbye.” She also said there is no one like Grant anywhere in the world. She ended by writing, “Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M.”

It sounds like the two are super happy together and plan on having a future down the line as well. Bachelor Nation fans are elated for Madison and hope she continues to shine her bright smile and find love in her future.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.