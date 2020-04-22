Madison Prewett wishes she had apologized to Barbara during The Bachelor finale

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett is speaking out about her time on The Bachelor. Her journey ended in a confrontation with Peter Weber’s mom Barbara during the finale episode.

Madison was praised for being a strong woman. However, as she heard Barbara slam her for focusing too much on herself and not on Peter during the show, Prewett was secretly devastated.

During the finale, Madison told Chris Harrison that she would be interested to see Peter and explore their relationship.

But Peter’s mother appeared to stand in the way, ruining all chances of Madison and Peter giving it a second shot.

Now, Prewett is sharing her side of the story.

Madison Prewett wishes she had apologized to Barbara

Madison spoke to former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe about her feelings during and after the finale.

She did so this week on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Of course, Kaitlyn asked her about Barbara and how she felt about the entire situation, as viewers had labeled Barbara the worst mother-in-law ever as the episode was airing.

Madison revealed that Barbara took away the special moment that she and Peter had to reconnect on the After The Final Rose. This was the moment they could explore what their future could look like, but Barbara steamrolled the moment.

Because of that, Madison was defensive, and she had no desire to deal with Barbara’s comments at the time. And she admits she cried after leaving the stage.

Now, Madison just wishes she had apologized to Peter’s mom.

“I wish that I would have just apologized and been apologetic, in that moment. I think I was so taken back, and I was so hurt by the things that were being said to me in this time that was so beautiful for me and Peter,” she explains.

“We had overcome so much to be there. We’re trying to fight so hard — we don’t know if it was going to work — but we’re trying so hard to figure out if it can. For that opportunity to kind of be taken from the both of us…for that to be the ending of the season.

“I mean, I walked off that stage and I had never cried harder in my life.”

Madison Prewett recently called out Peter Weber

In that same podcast interview, Prewett called out Peter for his actions after The Bachelor.

Madison called out Peter for allegedly texting her two days before being spotted in Chicago, telling her that he loved her and wanted to give it another shot.

Madison talked about the rumors that she had heard about Peter and Kelley, as they had been linked to one another after The Bachelor.

But that’s not all.

She also took the opportunity to call out Kelley for quarantining with Peter. She explains that she and Kelley had been best friends throughout filming.

Now Kelley and Peter are hanging out after Madison couldn’t make the relationship with work with Peter. She explains that she felt sad and betrayed.

As for Peter, he claims Madison’s side of the story isn’t the whole story.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.