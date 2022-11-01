Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt get married in massive Texas ceremony 

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt are officially husband and wife. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt tied the knot in a dream wedding over the weekend.

The couple was surrounded by friends, family, and plenty of Bachelor Nation stars for their special day.

Madison was a stunning bride in two different white gowns for her ceremony and reception.

Several Bachelor Nation stars shared photos from the celebratory event and sent their congratulations to the newlywed.

Madison’s wedding guests included her The Bachelor Season 24 costars Natasha Parker, Victoria Fuller, Kelley Flanagan, Deandra Kanu, Victoria, Paul, Hannah Ann Sluss, Alayah Benavidez, and more.

Madison also shared posts from her incredible wedding, calling the event the best day of her and her husband Grant’s lives.

Madison Prewett is a beautiful bride on wedding day

Madison Prewett took to Instagram to reflect on her wedding day, with the couple getting married at Grant’s parent’s luxurious Dallas home. The wedding was large, with a guest list of 400.

In the opening shot of her post, Madison and Grant were captured walking down the aisle after exchanging ‘I do’s.’

Madison’s ceremony wedding dress by NARDOS included a long train and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She wore her dark tresses down in soft waves and completed the look with a NARDOS veil. Madi’s reception dress was strapless, and she added a sporty touch with Nike sneakers.

Grant wore a classic black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie.

In the second shot, Madison and Grant shared a kiss as their guests smiled and applauded. Grant and Madison stood at the altar with their officiant and members of their wedding party by their side in the final shot.

Madison captioned the post, “It’s like heaven knew I needed you. 10.29.22” while thanking all the vendors involved in making their wedding day a success.

Madison also shared a video from her ceremony.

The video included Madison walking down the aisle in her dress and veil with her dad by her side, sharing a kiss with Grant at the altar, and sharing a romantic kiss down the aisle.

Madison raved about the day in her caption, writing, “Yesterday was the best day of our lives.”

Bachelor Nation stars attend Madison and Grant’s wedding

Madison wasn’t the only one sharing photos from her big day.

Several Bachelor Nation stars in attendance also snapped pics at the wedding, including Alayah Benavidez, who shared a group photo from the reception.

Alayah wore a black gown in her post that included Bachelor Nation’s Raven Nicole Gates and The Bachelor Season 24 stars Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, Mykenna Dorn, Jasmine Nguyen, and Shiann Lewis, who is pregnant with a baby girl.

Madison and Grant, who dated a year before getting married, appeared to have the time of their life at their wedding. They now look forward to starting the rest of their life as husband and wife.

Congrats, Madison and Grant!

