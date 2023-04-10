The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Summer House’s Luke spark dating rumors with cozy Easter pic

Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson may just be the hottest new couple in the wild world of reality TV mash-ups.

On Sunday, Tayshia, who hails from the Bachelor franchise, was seen at a Summer House gathering for Easter.

Tayshia celebrated the holiday at the “Rad House” in New York City, which was hosted by Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

As the Easter squad posed for a photo out on the balcony, many fans noticed something particular about the way Tayshia was posing with Luke Gulbranson, who has also starred in the New York-based reality series.

With Tayshia standing directly in front of Luke, he seemed to have his hand in her right pocket with her hand gripped tightly over his.

The cozy pose was hard to miss, especially in the eyes of fans who love a good reality dating rumor.

Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson spark relationship rumors

Fans of both reality series were quick to assume that the two reality stars have been seeing each other.

“Just a casual hard launch of Taysia and Luke, lol,” one commenter wrote, while others simply noted that they could “see the hand hold.”

Taking to Twitter as well, others showed their approval over the possible couple, even claiming to be “obsessed” with them together.

Tayshia and Luke celebrating Easter together and subtly holding hands……… I’m genuinely obsessed w this coupling pic.twitter.com/5GXE2L3hXl — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 10, 2023

“That’s a tight grip Luke & Tayshia,” another fan joked.

That’s a tight grip Luke & Tayshia 😍 #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/Qf78YxMUxJ — Bad TV Gets Me (@badtvgetsme) April 10, 2023

Tayshia and Luke have both had their fair share of relationships in the public eye over the years.

After appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia took over for Clare Crawley as the Season 16 Bachelorette, where she got engaged to her season’s winner Zac Clark.

However, the two ended things after being in a relationship for roughly a year.

Luke had a former fling with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby and was involved in a love triangle with fellow Summer House stars Hannah and Ciara.

Summer House star crops photo amid Tayshia and Luke dating speculation

Shortly after sharing the original post, Lindsay realized what was happening on the left side of the photo and decided to crop Tayshia and Luke out of the snap.

However, it’s funny to assume reality TV fans wouldn’t notice the obvious change.

Lindsay even commented on the newly edited photo herself, writing, “Well this is awkward …,” accompanied by an eye-covering emoji.

Commenters have been sure to make note of the change, pointing out the obvious crop of Luke and Tayshia from the original snap.

As of now, neither Tayshia nor Luke has yet to publicly talk about the photo and whether or not they are currently in a relationship.

However, it seems as if the two may have some explaining to do now that they’ve possibly been exposed.

