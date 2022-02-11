Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard says Carl Radke is ‘the one’ as they go on a romantic getaway

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard thinks Carl Radke is “the one.” Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House fans are loving the romantic reunion between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

The best friends recently decided to give love another go and became Instagram official over the last few weeks.

Things seem to be going much better than their first go around and the two of them are absolutely glowing in the photos they’ve shared together.

Carl has committed to living a sober lifestyle after struggling with alcoholism and has shared that he has a clearer head now.

Both he and Lindsay are in very different places in their lives than they were the first time they dated and now it looks like they are happier than ever.

Lindsay recently opened up about her relationship with Carl and her perspective on their future together.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard says Carl Radke is ‘the one’

Lindsay recently shared details of how her relationship is going with Carl and what she thinks about their future during an appearance on the Housewives Nightcap.

Lindsay boldly stated that “Carl is definitely the one.”

In fact, she admitted that she thought “he’s always been the one for me.”

In regard to their future together, Lindsay shared, “And no, we don’t talk about the future as far as engagement, marriage, babies…you know, the typical ‘Lindsay line.’ But we do want the same things in our future and we want those things with each other.”

Lindsay’s outlook may surprise some fans. She’s typically held herself to strict ideas of what her timeline should look like when it comes to settling down and starting a family.

She explained her change in mindset and said, “So when you have that stability and security within your relationship, it is a calm happiness. We are together all the time. We are very much in love [so] I don’t feel the need to put pressure on those bucket items.”

Lindsay was confident that marriage and a family were in their future and stated, “I know they will happen when the universe is ready for it to happen, so I don’t feel the need to force them.”

Why Lindsay Hubbard Isn't Pressuring Future w/ Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke go on a romantic getaway

As Lindsay and Carl are “very much in love” they decided to go on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway to Mexico.

Lindsay and Carl visit Mexico together. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

The two of them shared photos from their trip to their Instagram Stories and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

Lindsay and Carl take a trip to Mexico. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Lindsay was even pictured sharing a mocktail with Carl and admitted on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that she hasn’t had alcohol in a few months in alignment with him.

Carl and Lindsay share mocktails. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

It seems that Lindsay and Carl are finally on the same page. Fans can watch them rekindle their romance as Season 6 of Summer House continues.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.