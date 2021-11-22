Tayshia Adams’ social media activity may have just confirmed her split with Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams is hinting at what may have gone wrong in her relationship with Zac Clark. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is rumored to be on a break with her fiance Zac Clark but her recent social media activity may have proved that they’re done for good.

Tayshia didn’t necessarily post anything herself but one of her likes is extremely incriminating.

Tayshia liked a post from the motivational Instagram page @thegoodquote about loving the wrong person.

The quote read, “Finally I realized that I was never asking too much. I was just asking the wrong person.”

Tayshia was one of the 205k Instagram users to like the post.

It seems like Tayshia may be admitting that Zac was “the wrong person” for her.

Pic credit: @thegoodquote/Instagram

Tayshia has had a tough go lately. Not only do things seem on the rocks with Zac but she was recently hospitalized after running the NYC marathon.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are on a break

Tayshia’s indicative social media activity comes as a source spilled that Tayshia and Zac are taking a break.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the insider told Life & Style of the Bachelor Nation couple. “It doesn’t look good.”

The two have admitted that they struggled as Tayshia has been away to film as a host for The Bachelorette Seasons 17 and 18.

Zac and Tayshia’s relationship has been rumored to be on the rocks numerous times but this time, it may be legit.

For one, the pair haven’t spoken out against the claims as they have in the past.

Back in March, The Bachelorette viewers thought they had broken up when Tayshia was spotted in a picture not wearing her engagement ring.

Tayshia was quick to clap back at viewers. Even though they reportedly weren’t looking at the right hand, Tayshia revealed that she actually didn’t have her ring and that was because she sent it to get resized.

Additionally, they haven’t posted any adorable pictures together as they have to shut the haters down.

Following those rumors, both Tayshia and Zac posted pics to let everyone know they were doing better than ever.

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for Tayshia and Zac this time around.

How Tayshia and Zac met

Tayshia and Zac met because of a twist of fate in Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley was initially the lead of The Bachelorette that season. However, her time was cut short when she fell head-over-heels for one of the contestants, Dale Moss.

She professed her love for him just a few episodes in, he proposed to her and they ended up leaving the show together.

Tayshia was then granted the opportunity to fill in. That’s when she met Zac. She admitted she didn’t initially see him as a frontrunner. However, after their one-on-one date when they connected over their divorces, Tayshia discovered he was the one.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7 on ABC.