Are The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark breaking up after reportedly taking a break?

Are The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark breaking up? The two reportedly are taking a break, sending fans into a frenzy.

This is even more shocking since the two just ran a marathon together.

Here is what we know so far about Tayshia and Zac’s relationship status.

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia and Zac taking a break

The news came from Life & Style, who spoke to an insider about the relationship between Tayshia and Zac.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the insider said of the Bachelor Nation couple. “It doesn’t look good.”

Tayshia Adams appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 23 and then went onto the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tayshia also replaced Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette Season 16. Adams then chose Zac Clark on the season finale.

Since that time, Tayshia has worked as the co-host on The Bachelorette in Season 17 and will return in Season 18.

However, things have not looked good for Tayshia and Zac. While the two left The Bachelorette together, there has been no engagement ring and just four days ago, she posted an interesting tweet.

“Trust the process,” she wrote.

This also came after Tayshia and Zac celebrated their one-year anniversary after she chose him on The Bachelorette.

“It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD,” she wrote in August.

Tayshia Adams recently ran a marathon with Zac Clark

The announcement was surprising because the two had just run a marathon together.

As we previously reported, Tayshia and Zac ran the New York City marathon and she said she is “grateful” they participated in it together.

“Well guys, I did it! I’m officially a Marathoner!” Tayshia wrote on Instagram. “This past weekend was probably one of my most rewarding accomplishments yet. I can’t even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York.”

This was even more important since Tayshia was rushed to the hospital a few days after the marathon with a “really bad kidney infection.”

In the long post about the marathon, Tayshia only mentioned Zac once and now it seems that their love story might be coming to an end.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.