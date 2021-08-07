Tayshia Adams admits filming Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette tested relationship with Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams admits she struggled being away from fiance Zac Clark for so long while hosting The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams revealed that being away from fiance Zac Clark to film Katie Thurston’s season put their relationship to the test.

Tayshia hosted Season 17 of The Bachelorette along with Kaitlyn Bristowe and while she enjoyed her time filming the season, she admitted she grappled with her emotions while being away from Zac.

During an episode of the Almost Famous podcast with hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, Tayshia revealed that being the Bachelorette lead herself so recently impacted her experience.

“For me, I’m not going to lie, because it was so close to, like, my season, I feel like I kinda was in my feels a lot of the journey. I would even text Zac and be like, ‘I’m thinking of us through this thing. I’m thinking of how you kind of stressed out, like, [with me] going on a date or how I was feeling,'” she said. “It was tough for me. I was crying a lot.”

Viewers saw Katie’s tears play out on the screen, but it turns out Tayshia was going through her own emotional journey behind the scenes.

How Tayshia got through emotional turmoil while filming Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

Tayshia realized she needed to develop some coping mechanisms to help her get through filming without him.

“I think after that, it was kinda like, we need to remember why we were with each other,” she said. “And I think that that’s absolutely normal. It’s hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest.”

Tayshia and Zac were able to pull through for the month and a half that Tayshia was gone for filming. However, Tayshia will have to leave again when she hosts Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Zac did visit Tayshia in New Mexico at the beginning of filming for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, so hopefully, he’ll be able to visit again for Michelle’s season.

Tayshia and Zac’s relationship has faced break up rumors

Unfortunately, Tayshia and Zac are no strangers to break up rumors.

Observant fans noticed that Tayshia wasn’t wearing her engagement ring back in March.

Bachelor Nation began speculating that Tayshia and Zac’s engagement was over, or at least on the rocks.

However, Tayshia took to her Instagram story to explain that she had simply sent her ring back to get it resized and that she and Zac were doing better than ever.

Fortunately, this still seems to be the case for Tayshia and Zac, as they recently rang in their one-year anniversary.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.