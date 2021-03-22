Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ‘bonded over divorce,’ The Bachelorette alums open up about finding love on TV


Tayshia and Zac film for The Bachelorette.
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark reveal the moment they started having feelings for each other. Pic credit: ABC.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark dished on their experience falling in love on The Bachelorette just after false breakup rumors recently surfaced about the couple.

Tayshia and Zac sat down with former Bachelor contestant Sydney Lotuaco to discuss the relationship they formed on the show and how it has transitioned into everyday life.

Sydney and Tayshia both met when they competed on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, and the two were ecstatic to reunite on Sydney’s podcast Something to Share.

Tayshia and Zac both agreed their relationship was “meant to be” after all of the coincidences and chaos that came with their season of The Bachelorette.

Viewers knew that Clare Crawley was originally cast as The Bachelorette. However, her season was initially thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic. Clare and the cast had quarantined only to be sent home when production was delayed.

During the interim, recasting took place and Zac was one of the newly recruited cast members. If filming hadn’t been halted, he wouldn’t have even been on the show.

Additionally, he wouldn’t have met Tayshia if Clare hadn’t quit the show to be with Dale Moss. Tayshia replaced Clare’s spot as the Bachelorette lead, and the rest is history.

When did Tayshia and Zac realize they had feelings for each other?

Sydney asked Tayshia and Zac when they realized they were in love.

Zac expressed that he realized he had feelings for Tayshia during their first one-on-one date.

“The Ferris wheel. The one-on-one,” Zac shared. “That’s when the emotions started to come to the surface.”

Tayshia initially said it took a while, which was off-putting to Zac for a moment. Tayshia clarified that she initially had the wrong impression of Zac and once she realized who he truly was, that’s when the feelings started to develop.

“I think our one-on-one date was when I first was like, ‘Hold up, I had this guy so wrong in my mind.’ I thought he was gonna hate that date,” Tayshia admitted.

“Honestly, he was so into it,” she continued. “His smile said everything and I was like, ‘Wait, this dude is super fun.'”

Tayshia and Zac bonded over their relationship history

Tayshia and Zac also explained that they bonded over their past relationships.

When summarizing their first date, Tayshia shared, “We bonded on the divorce thing.”

Both Tayshia and Zac had been married prior to appearing on The Bachelorette and they bonded over the toll that divorce took on them and how it has impacted the way that they date.

They also said that observing each other on the show, even outside of their dates, helped them to see the qualities they liked in each other.

Zac appreciated seeing her kindness come out with not only the way she interacted with him, but the way she interacted with production, other men, and the group as a whole.

Tayshia then shared that she loved seeing that he was very independent and that he didn’t feel the need to go along with the crowd.

All in all, Tayshia and Zac seem to have a positive outlook of their time on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.

Natalie Hunter
