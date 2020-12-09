Did Tayshia Adams just reveal that her first marriage ended due to cheating?

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams put some of the guys through a lie detector test during this week’s episode of the show.

One of her frontrunners, Zac Clark, failed a question about infidelity.

JoJo Fletcher asked him if he had ever cheated and he admitted he had indeed cheated before.

Tayshia looked scared and disappointed and decided to confront him, later on, to see what had happened.

As it turns out, he had kissed someone else in the sixth grade prior to breaking up with his girlfriend. Tayshia laughed it off, but the conversation did bring up some important points.

Tayshia Adams brought up cheating on The Bachelorette

During the conversation with Zac, Tayshia shared that cheating is unacceptable to her.

She also added that the lack of trust and cheating played a role in her marriage not working out.

The way she presented it made it seem like her ex-husband may have lied or cheated on her and she was not willing to get hurt like that again.

On The Bachelorette, Tayshia hasn’t mentioned her ex-husband’s name. She has only mentioned him when telling her guys that she has been married before.

During this week’s episode, Tayshia finally hinted that they had divorced due to possible lying and cheating.

Tayshia Adams has previously slammed the idea that her ex-husband was part of the show

However, outside of the show, Tayshia has been vocal about not wanting her ex-husband’s presence and role in her past to ruin her current journey. In fact, she would prefer that people don’t talk about him.

Tayshia previously slammed reports that her ex-husband played a role in her Bachelorette journey.

A fan had noticed that ABC had used his name as part of a voice-over, and fans believed that he was showing up at the resort to stop the whole process. As it turns out, Tayshia wants everyone to stop talking about her ex-husband.

She has moved on and she wants everyone to move on from him. He has never been part of Bachelor Nation and he never asked to be involved in her journey.

Tayshia has revealed that her ex-husband hasn’t reached out to her after she was announced as the next Bachelorette.

It appears he doesn’t care about her new journey. John Paul Jones, on the other hand, revealed she would make a great Bachelorette and he was excited for her.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.