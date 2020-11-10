Tayshia Adams speaks out about her ex-husband and whether he has reached out after Bachelorette role

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is speaking out about her Bachelorette role and how people in her life are reacting to it.

Fans have wondered whether any of Tayshia’s ex-boyfriends reached out to her to congratulate on her new role, especially since she is only the second person of color to lead the franchise.

Tayshia is now opening up to fans about how her exes reacted to her casting. Tayshia’s ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, has nothing to do with the Bachelor franchise- the two got divorced before Tayshia was introduced to the show.

Tayshia Adams hadn’t heard anything from her ex-husband Josh Bourelle

Tayshia spoke to US Weekly about her ex-husband right before her grand entrance airs on ABC.

She revealed that her Bachelor exes Colton Underwood and John Paul Jones didn’t reach out about her casting, and neither did Josh, her ex-husband.

“Just let a girl live,” Tayshia told US Weekly when asked about Josh.

Tayshia has spoken out about her marriage, sharing that things got bad with her ex and they needed to talk to a professional to work through their issues.

“When things were getting really bad, we were like, OK, we need to go see a counselor,” Tayshia revealed on her Click Bait podcast.

“Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road. … At that point, you kind of walk through some things and you try as hard as you can, but you can’t force someone to love you.”

Tayshia said that she wanted to make her marriage work and wasn’t the one who pulled the plug on the relationship. She wanted to focus on repairing the marriage, but Josh reportedly wanted to end it.

Tayshia discussed her marriage on her podcast, sharing that she felt pressure to make it work. Despite her efforts, the marriage failed and the pair divorced.

Tayshia Adams may not have found her happy ending

When Tayshia joined The Bachelorette, she may have hoped that she would find love. But rumor has it that things may not have gone according to plan.

Reality Steve teased that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s love story was the only one that fans would see. He didn’t give any details at the time.

A few days later, he revealed that Tayshia didn’t get engaged on The Bachelorette and that the relationship she does have is rocky.

Apparently, Tayshia sees herself on the west coast while the man she chose wants to stay in New York City, which has been a point of contention for the pair.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.