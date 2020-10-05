Tayshia Adams was previously married: Bachelorette star reveals she felt pressure to make it work

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is gearing up for her own season of the show.

ABC hasn’t promoted Tayshia as The Bachelorette, as they have been pushing Clare Crawley’s season on viewers.

Instead, they want to share the surprise that Tayshia would take over from Clare, as Clare reportedly quits the show after 12 days.

Tayshia has been in the Bachelor franchise for almost two years, as she first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season in 2019.

She then appeared on Bachelor In Paradise that summer, where she found love with John Paul Jones. However, prior to ever joining the show, Tayshia was a married woman.

Tayshia Adams didn’t want her divorce

Prior to joining Colton’s season of The Bachelor, she was married to a man named Josh Bourelle. She was divorced when she met Colton, but she was honest with him about her past.

As it turns out, Tayshia wasn’t ready to give up on her marriage to Josh. She wanted to work hard and make it work.

“There’s a lot to me that makes me me,” Tayshia has revealed according to US Weekly. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me, and it’s actually because I was married and I got divorced. I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so. I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren’t doing very well. And I think that’s why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could [to save the marriage].”

And as Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette is about to start, she knows what she wants. She wants a husband and a strong marriage, something her parents have.

“I can tell you that my parents are happily married and I’m divorced,” Tayshia said about her dating life on the Help! I Suck At Dating podcast with Dean Unglert.

“I felt a lot of pressure to make sure that my marriage worked, so at the same time, I made sure to do everything I needed to do in order to know that I did everything I could at the end of the day. It definitely was scary to tell my parents it’s just not working out.”

Back in 2019, Tayshia also spoke out about her divorce, revealing that she was in it for life because of her Christian values.

When Tayshia spoke to Nick Viall about her divorce, she made it clear that she did not want to get divorced. She was in it for the long haul and really wanted to make things work. She added that she tried as hard as she could to make it work, but he filed for divorce, ending the relationship.

Tayshia Adams was previously linked to John Paul Jones

Colton sent her home as he was narrowing down his final women. That summer, Tayshia went on Bachelor In Paradise. There, she met John Paul Jones, who continuously made her laugh.

Even though she broke up with him during the finale, she pursued him after the show ended. The cameras followed her to his hometown as she asked him to date her again.

But just weeks later, there were rumors that she had split from John Paul Jones. They continued to deny that they had split, but they would face hardships as they were dating long distance.

In November, she opened up about her split from John, revealing that they had indeed ended their relationship. She had nothing but sweet things to say about him but eventually deleted her breakup statement.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, on 8/7c on ABC.