Tayshia Adams isn’t engaged after The Bachelorette and her relationship is reportedly rocky

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams will be introduced on tonight’s episode of the show.

On tonight’s episode, Chris Harrison will tell Clare Crawley that she can’t keep going the way she is and she needs to make a decision.

The promos for her finale reveal that the guys demanded a new Bachelorette to join the season after Clare makes her choice.

Enter Tayshia.

But Tayshia’s season isn’t exactly what we would expect from a Bachelorette season. In fact, sources are predicting that Tayshia’s relationship isn’t going to work in the long run.

Tayshia Adams doesn’t get engaged

Reality Steve is speaking out about what he knows about Tayshia’s finale. We haven’t heard a lot about Tayshia’s season because it was filmed on a closed set. However, some spoilers are starting to make their way around the internet.

For one, we know that Tayshia’s favorite guy decides to leave the show around the time of the hometown dates.

Brendan Morais leaves the show on his own. Apparently, his family didn’t show up for his hometown date. Throughout filming, he may have realized that he wasn’t ready to date again as his divorce was finalized just last year, according to Reality Steve.

Reality Steve reports that Tayshia’s final rose went to Zac Clark. However, they did not get engaged.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so she ultimately picked Zac,” he explained.

He shared these updates on his website and on his social media. You can scroll through these updates below.

So, if Tayshia isn’t engaged, where does that leave her now?

“As far where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So, that’s where we are right now,” he reported yesterday.

If Tayshia isn’t willing to relocate to New York City and if he isn’t willing to relocate his business, then it’s hard to see how this relationship could work in the long run.

Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley after she left for Dale Moss

We already knew that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s love story was the only happy ending that fans would get to see this season.

Reality Steve has revealed that Tayshia won’t get her love story happy ending on The Bachelorette. At the time, we didn’t know whether she shut down production or the guys had left her.

Tayshia hasn’t given us much of an update about her life. After wrapping up The Bachelorette, Tayshia has revealed she’s thriving as she celebrated her 30th birthday when she returned home.

She has also revealed she is happy, but she hasn’t confirmed an engagement or even a relationship at this point.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.