Bachelorette fans hope Tayshia Adams will save the season but Reality Steve says there’s no happy ending

The Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley is slowly coming to an end, and fans are seeing how Clare quickly connected with Dale Moss.

After watching Tuesday’s episode, which was filled with references to Dale, fans were growing tired and frustrated with Clare.

She wanted to be with him all the time, was rude with some of the guys, and she even sent Zach home after a failed kiss.

The episode ended with Tayshia Adams coming out of the pool, hinting that she was coming by to take over from Clare.

With that said, we actually know very little about Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette season won’t end happily with Tayshia Adams

Reality Steve has been very good at giving us all kinds of information about Clare, and he was one of the first to break the news about Tayshia taking over.

But we don’t know anything about her journey on the show or her ending.

Yesterday, Reality Steve decided to share some new details about Tayshia’s season, but it might not be what fans had hoped.

“Next week, we get Tayshia coming in and, well, if you want a Bachelorette that’s basically a 180 from Clare, here it comes. That’s neither good or bad. I’m just telling you, it’s gonna be different. And by the way, you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting,” Reality Steve wrote on his website.

In other words, it sounds like Tayshia is not getting a love story from her time on The Bachelorette.

Did she find love and get engaged, only to have her heart shattered like Hannah Brown last year? Or did she walk away from the process because she didn’t feel a connection with her final guys?

What is happening this year on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette appears to have been a flop this year

If what Reality Steve is reporting is true, then this season of The Bachelorette is a flop despite having two Bachelorettes.

Sure, Dale and Clare may have found love but there are so many unanswered questions about how they met, whether they talked prior to the show and how she could feel so confident in shutting down the show after just 12 days of knowing Dale.

We haven’t heard much about Tayshia’s time on the show. In fact, we know that she was spotted on the set in late August with a phone in her hand, looking a bit stressed out. On August 27, Reality Steve revealed that her season would be wrapping up soon with a possible proposal.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.